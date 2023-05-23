With the school year winding down, summer youth sports camps are on the docket throughout Kershaw County.
Here are some of the camps which have been scheduled.
Note: Coaches/organizations hosting summer youth sports camps are encouraged to send their information to: tdidato@chronicle-independent.com for inclusion in the sports pages prior to the camps.
Fundamentals & Fun Skills Camp at StoverThe Kershaw County Girls Basketball Association presents an all-girls basketball skills camp for ages six through 13 to be held June 12-15 at Stover Middle School gym. The camp will focus on fundamental basketball skills to help young girls build a solid foundation of the game. There will be former women college basketball players on staff to help girls become their best. Each camper will need to bring a basketball, water bottle and snack each day. The session is limited to 40 campers.
Dates: June 12 — 15, Monday through Thursday
Hours: 9 a.m. — noon
Location: Stover Middle School gym, Elgin
Ages: 6 — 13 years old
Cost: $45 per camper
Pre-registration: Required by Noon on June 9 at www.kershawrec.com
“Beyond the Court” Basketball Camp
Headed up by second-year Camden High boys’ basketball head coach and former Bulldog and USC-Aiken standout Sterling Council, this popular three-day camp is offered for boys and girls ages six through 17. The camp will teach the fundamentals of basketball and the aspects of life “Beyond the Court.” Emphasis will be placed on physical skills and techniques, proper training and conditioning, team sport, positive mental attitudes, healthy lifestyles and good sportsmanship as well as many other aspects. Council directs the camp along with assistance from other standout basketball players and coaches. Space will be limited so make sure you sign up early and receive more information by logging onto www.lifeofbtc.org/btc
Date: June 19- 21
Time: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Location: Camden High School gym
Ages: 6 — 17 years old
Cost: $60 per camper (includes: lunch and T-shirt)
Registration: Online at www.lifofbtc.org/btc or by calling the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department at (803) 425-6009.
Golf camp at Camden Country Club
Young golfers can learn the fundamentals of golf or improve their skills at either or both of the three-day camp sessions being taught by Camden Country Club professional Matt McCarley. Beginners through advance golfers are welcome.
Dates: June 19- 22 and July 10 — 13 — Monday through Thursday
Location: Camden Country Club, Knights Hill Road, Camden
Ages: 7 — 17 years old
Hours: 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.
COST: $85 per camper
Pre-registration: Required by noon on June 16 or noon on July 7 at www.kershawrec.com.