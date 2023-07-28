(This column was originally published on July 26, 2019.)
Every Friday, the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) posts a quote about the First Amendment to Facebook. They call it #FreePressFriday.
Almost every week, I try to share the quote and tag it with #THIS! By that, I mean that those who bother following me should pay attention to #THIS! (the quote). Today, I thought I’d share a bunch of these quotes. They are by a myriad of people, living and long gone. They are by politicians, journalists and many others outside of both lanes of traffic. Some aren’t even from America. Here we go, with a number of quotes from just the past few months:
The durability of free speech and free press rests on the simple concept — that it search for and tell the truth. — President Herbert Hoover
The liberty of the press is indeed essential to the nature of a free state. — English jurist, judge and politician
People don’t get into the newspaper business to become rich and famous. They do it because it is their calling to bring attention to issues that matter. — Editorial board of the Los Angeles Daily News
A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy. — Nelson Mandela
The very first reason for the First Amendment is to make the people of the country free to think, speak, write and worship as they wish, not as the Government commands. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black
I keep six honest-serving men. They taught me all I knew. Their names are What and Why and When and How and Where and Who. — Rudyard Kipling, author
Our democracy relies on an informed citizenry... Information is what keeps us free from tyranny. — Nancy Conway, St. Lake Tribune
There is no more essential ingredient than a free, strong, and independent press to our continued success in what the Founding Fathers called our “noble experiment” in self government. — President Ronald Reagan
If you want a society that is free and vibrant and successful, part of that formula is the free flow of information, of ideas, and that requires a free press. -— President Barack Obama
When the free press is being assailed by the current administration, it’s particularly important to stand up for free speech and free press. — Joshua Molina, actor (known for The West Wing television series).
In a democracy, you need to have a strong judicial system. You need freedom of speech, you need art, and you need a free press. — Tzipi Livni, retired Israeli politician
Flaws and all, I believe the free press is our country’s most important institution — one I am more than happy to defend. — William H. McRaven, retired U.S. Navy admiral
A robust, independent press is essential to fostering an informed and engaged public and vital for a healthy democracy. — Josh Stearns, director of the Democracy Fund’s Public Square Program
The values of free expression and a reverence for the free press have been our global hallmark, for it is our ability to freely air the truth that keeps our government honest and keeps a people free. — Jeff Flake, former U.S. senator
Freedom of the press is the mortar that binds together the bricks of democracy — and it is also the open window embedded in those bricks. — Shashi Taroor, Indian politician and writer
And then there’s #THIS!:
Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy. — Walter Cronkite
I can’t imagine a more succinct quote on which to end that list.
Back in late April and early May, the SPJ celebrated Ethics Week. I bring this up because as much as I wanted to share with you quotes championing a free press and what it means to democracy, I also recognize that with the power of the press goes a responsibility to publish news stories and opinion pieces in as ethical a way as possible. So, the SPJ had a few quotes on that I’d also like to share. Here’s three from some pretty smart people:
I became a journalist to come as close as possible to the heart of the world. — Henry Luce, American magazine magnate
I believe that good journalism ... can make our world a better place. And I really believe good journalism is good business. — Chrstine Amanpour, CNN chief international correspondent
We’re really dependent on journalists for accuracy, and for the analysis of what’s going on. You want intelligent people doing the job. — Warren Buffet, business magnate, investor and philanthropist
With that, I’ll say that we work hard here at the C-I to bring you the real news of Kershaw County as fairly as we can because it’s too important not to.