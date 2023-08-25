A press release issued Tuesday by the South Carolina U.S. District Attorney’s Office regarding the sentencing of two men to federal prison in a human trafficking and drug case indicated that the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) assisted in investigating the case. The origins of the case dates back to 2016, and the investigation ended in 2020.

“I am thankful for the successful partnerships we have in combating sex trafficking crime,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. “Our communities are safer with these types of criminals behind bars.”