Lexi Hawkins, of Elgin, SC, has been elected to serve on the SMC Student Government Association as Junior Senator.
Hawkins will represent their class for the 2023-2024 academic year.
*****
More than 1,825 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. The complete UK list can be found here.
Among the recipients are Kaleigh Wright of Elgin and Caroline Cox of Camden.