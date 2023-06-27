When she last left France, Maggie Speaks departed a country whose government implemented some of the strictest COVID-19 policies in the world.
Speaks, a Camden native and the 2012 South Carolina state volleyball player of the year at Camden High School before enjoying a stellar career at North Carolina State, signed with SRD Saint-Die-des-Vosges in the French A2 volleyball division in 2019 and her two-year run with the club ended in 2021. That stay came after her playing for Vitrolles Sport VB in France in 2019 and 2020. Thanks to the global pandemic, Speaks was relegated to what was basically house arrest in Vitrolles while the virus was still lingering when she agreed to terms with and played for Saint Die. Trips to the grocery store were restricted and only once did she have the opportunity to play a match in front of spectators in her first French stay.
With the virus now all but totally dissipated, Speaks is headed back to France after having signed a contract with Volley-Ball Club Chamalieres. Not only will she and her new teammates be free to venture outside their homes and play in front of fans, but the move also has the 6-foot setter moving into the top women’s volleyball division in France. Speaks joined her new club after having played for Schwarz-Weiss Erfurt in Germany’s Bundesliga (A1) circuit the past two years.
While joining a new club team will be a new experience so, too, will be returning to see a country which will be very different than that which Maggie Speaks left two after two stints in France with the final months of her stay in the port town of Vitrolles being compromised by COVID-19.
“I was actually going through some pictures last night,” Speaks said while at her parents’ home in Camden, “and it was my first year there and I was in the south of France in this amazing location (Vitrolles) and half the time we were there, we couldn’t even leave our house. Since then, I’ve made a few trips back to France, but just for a weekend. I didn’t even think about (the restrictions) the whole time that I lived in France that for those two years that I wasn’t able to do anything. We didn’t even have fans; my second year we only had one game where we were allowed to have fans.
“I’m really excited to experience that, volleyball-wise, we will be getting to have fans in the gym and also being able to see France a lot more than I was able to the last time I was there.”
For Speaks, a 2013 Camden High graduate who was a 2016 All-ACC selection at N.C. State before being selected to and played as the starting setter for Team USA in the 2018 World University Games, her third stop playing professional volleyball in France comes after a career which started at Makedones in Greece in 2017. Her two previous French club teams did not earn relegation to the country’s premier division. Seeking to play against the best competition available, in 2021, she began a two-year stint in Germany in the Bundesliga, which is the German equivalent France’s top league, LNV Ligue A’ Feminine.
Playing in Chamalieres provides Speaks to continue with two of her passions; playing at the highest level possible and being back in a country which she came to love thanks to her having lived there for the better part of three years.
“The professional goal which I set for myself was to, eventually, play in the first league in France,” she said of leaving France for a stop in Germany. “I thought after my second year playing in the second division that I would have gotten picked up to play in the first division, but I didn’t. We (her agency and herself) decided to leave France and play for a different team in a first division team (in Germany) and then, hopefully, get picked up for a first league team (in France.)
“I had two decent seasons in Germany and I was given this opportunity to go back to France and play in the first league there and that’s where we are now.”
Speaks will head to her new home and team in August after helping to run a girls’ youth volleyball camp at Camden High in July. She is excited to be part of a Chamalieres program which is in the midst of a re-boot and has a roster which includes six American players including herself; which represents the most fellow countrywomen Speaks has ever had as teammates in her pro career.
“(Chamalieres) moved up into the first division, I want to say, eight years ago. Usually, what happens when teams move from a second division to a first division is that they are immediately relegated that next season just because they can’t maintain playing at that level,” she explained. “This team hasn’t really made that next step (in the league standings.)
“Actually, I’m coming into a project. This club has never been run as a business before, like all other professional clubs are. They have completely restructured. They have new investors, the budget is much bigger and so the expectations are going to be much higher from now on. This first year is, hopefully, going to be the start of a project to, eventually, move into the top part of the league standings.”
After having played and resided in Greece, coastal France, northeast France and central Germany in her professional career, Maggie Speaks is bound for Chamalieres, a commune in central France which is located a little more than two hours from the bustling metropolis of Lyon. Chamalieres has some 17,000 residents and is nestled in a valley. For Speaks, this is another opportunity to not only play volleyball, but to experience another culture and see another part of France.
“I didn’t really know where it was until I signed and looked it up on the map,” said Speaks, a self-professed lover of sun and the ocean, of her soon-to-be new work residence. “I’m not sure about how much snow we will get, but (Chamalieres) is tucked in between two mountains so that could be interesting. I think it could get pretty cold, but I’m not sure how much snow there will be there. Hopefully, it’s not a lot.”
Speaks’ first stop in France came after taking a year off to heal an injury she sustained while playing in Greece. She said she loved living in France and always wanted to return to the country and set playing in its first division as a goal which she is about to achieve.
While playing volleyball at the highest level and seeing other parts of the world which she may not have been able to do in another profession is all well and good, Maggie Speaks and other American players have had to pack their bags, say good-bye to family and friends and go global when it comes to plying their professional trade. Rare are times when she plays matches with a family member or a friend watching from the stands in person.
With a new women’s professional volleyball league getting off the ground in this country, Speaks is crossing her fingers that, before she hangs up her sneakers, she can play on her home turf.
“There are pros and cons to it,” she said of the proposed American league. “A ‘pro’ is getting to play professional volleyball and getting the opportunity to live in Europe and living in other places. It’s also frustrating because we sacrifice so much to be able to play whereas other professional athletes in the U.S. don’t have to sacrifice leaving their families for nine to 10 months out of the year and going somewhere where the people don’t speak the same language as they do.”
Speaks said a U.S.-based women’s pro volleyball circuit, Professional Volleyball Federation, which was formed during COVID and is expected to start up next spring, has enlisted Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow and musician Jason Derulo among its investors. The circuit will follow “more of a U.S. pro sports setup,” Speaks said.
“I’m curious to see how it goes,” Speaks said of the fledgling league. “I didn’t want to be one of the Guinea pigs who tested it out, but they are signing some good people. I’m curious to see how it goes and if they are able to sustain.
“Hopefully, they can make it work and it will be something that will last. Maybe I will be able to play in it one day and will be able to have all my friends and family come watch me play.”
Until then, the world — in this particular instance, France — is calling Maggie Speaks’ name and it is one which she is more than happy to answer.