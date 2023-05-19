Tuesday’s seminar on the Cleveland School Fire of 1923 was so in-depth that we are having to split up coverage of the fire’s 100th anniversary into three parts. The first part, on today’s front page, provides a cautionary tale that deepens our understanding of the factors — physical and, perhaps, one could say, political — that led to the fire being as tragic as it was.
The second part of the series will dive into the impact to fire and school building codes, and the lives of those families whose members survived the fire or perished in the blaze. The third part will provide a report on the two-part ceremony that took place Wednesday at the Cleveland School Fire Memorial and Beulah United Methodist Church.
To borrow a word from Camden Fire Chief John Bowers, it is unfathomable to us today that the Cleveland School Fire even happened, much less that it took the lives of 77 people, including 48 children, most of whom were students of the school.
Some of the factors certainly have to do with the design and construction of the school. It was two-stories, with a single staircase of just 30 inches wide that turned twice at 90-degree angles before reaching the bottom in a boys’ cloak room.
Electricity had not yet reached the school — or much of the surrounding community for that matter. As such, lighting was with kerosene or other oil lamps.
Doors opened inwards, not outwards.
Not only were there no sprinklers or fire alarms, there were no fire drills, no fire safety education, no laws, or at least not many that were enforced. All, or nearly all, of the material in the school’s construction was flammable, as were its contents.
The nearest fire station — indeed, the only fire department — in the county was the Camden Fire Department. By the time its Seagrave pumper truck — purchased three years earlier in 1920 and still used for educational purposes today — could respond, the school had already burned to the ground. There was nothing for the firefighters to do except help deal with the dead and assist the living with their injuries.
So, those factors certainly helped create the tragedy. But things were like that not merely because it was 1923.
One of the things that struck many people attending Tuesday’s seminar came from Carter Jones, a retired fire chief who is currently the S.C. Firefighters Association’s (SCFA) special projects coordinator. He recounted a Greenville News report that, not long before the Cleveland School fire, SCFA founder Louis Behrens, of Charleston, tried to get the state superintendent of education to participate in a fire safety campaign in schools.
The superintendent refused on the grounds that “no fires occur at South Carolina schools.”
We cannot imagine a state superintendent of schools today ever saying that because it would be foolish to ever let up the vigilance that has kept a tragedy like it from happening again.
As you can see from today’s entry in this series, and the two to follow, the Cleveland School fire left its mark in many ways. Thankfully, despite the awful loss of life, we have the laws and attitude to keep our children and teachers safe from that kind of harm.