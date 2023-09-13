CMA LOGO

It sure feels better being on the giving end rather than on the receiving one.

After having opened its season with a 49-0 loss to Porter-Gaud a week earlier, Camden Military Academy tossed a shutout in Lexington County last Friday in blanking Northside Christian Academy, 6-0, to even its record at 1-1 on the season heading into Thursday’s 5 p.m. home opener against Laurence Manning Academy.