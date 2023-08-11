On the bus ride home from Tuesday’s scrimmage at Dreher, Lugoff-Elgin linebacker K.D. Outten made sure all his young teammates had a seat and were ready to roll. His command did not go unheeded as soon thereafter, everyone was seated on the bus and the vehicle headed back to the school’s Highway 1 campus.
That is another example of how the senior has become a leader both on and off the field for Matt Campbell’s Demons.
Campbell, in his ninth season at the L-E helm, has seen the maturation of Outten from a sophomore who was thrust into the starting lineup and learning the ropes to being a coach on the field. And, by the way, Outten is coming off a junior campaign in which he led the Demons and all Kershaw County players with 138 tackles.
When you ask both Outten and his head coach, however, they will tell you numbers do not tell the whole story as to the team’s defensive heartbeat.
“What I’m seeing from K.D. is that he’s showing up as a leader for us; at scrimmages, in practices and even on the bus in keeping kids in line,” Campbell said of his two-year captain.
For his part, Outten said he does not just pay lip service when it comes to being an example for his teammates, particularly the younger ones.
“It’s important to be a leader for this team with the future players who are coming up and for the ninth-graders and the tenth-graders to know how we like it and how the coaches want it,” Outten said. “You want to be a player-led team so that the coaches can sit back and work on the bigger things while the players and leaders work on the little things.”
Outten has become the de facto quarterback of L-E defensive coordinator Bill Bacon’s defense. Under Bacon’s watch, the Demon defenders have brought pressure from across the field in taking opposing offenses out of their rhythm and game plan. This is not a sit and read scheme, rather one which attacks and tries to force the issue.
This style of play plays into the wheel house of an aggressive player such as Outten.
“If you ask me,” Outten said, “I think coach Bacon is one of the best defensive coordinators in the state. I really love the way that he breaks down the game and brings pressure from all different angles. You never know where we are coming from and it comes at different times. It’s hard for the offense to know where we are coming from if we run our defense the correct way.”
Outten said, during preseason practices, that he has noticed a little more pep in the L-E defense’s stop. “We’re flying around and not really worried about making mistakes,” he said. “If mistakes happen and they’re going to happen, we’re just moving on to the next play. Coach Bacon teaches us to play fearless and fast and go out and make tackles.”
While Outten has become adept at sitting and reading from his inside linebacking post, he favors ramping things up on his side of the ball by blitzing and finding the ball carrier.
“I’m more of a general. I try and make sure that everyone else around me is doing what they are supposed to be doing. Once they are doing that, my role is to come in and do what I’m supposed to do,” he said.
Given his propensity for being around the football and making plays once he finds it, Outten has been the subject of double-teams as he often has to fight through a lineman and an accompanying tight end, wide out or a running back in hopes of slowing him down.
Campbell said it does not take much time watching L-E’s defensive film to know who the playmaker is on that side of the football.
“He just has a nose for the football,” he said of Outten’s instincts. “There are certain guys who just understand the game and he’s that guy. A lot of guys process things a little slower. He processes things and reacts.”
This year’s Demons come into the season breaking in a new quarterback with three signal-callers in the mix in a still-fluid situation. As the offense seeks to find its groove, that means Outten and his defensive mates may have to carry a bit more of the load, especially in the early stages of the season.
“It’s a lot of pressure on our defense, but we’re ready for it,” Outten said. “Coach Bacon has told us that we’re good and we’re ready to play defense on our side of the ball whether it’s 60 snaps a game or, 20 snaps, it doesn’t really matter.”
When asked if the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Outten could see time on offense to help on that side of the ball, Campbell shook his head. The fact that Outten expends so much energy on defense makes him too valuable to wear him out by playing both ways.
“We’re going to keep K.D. on defense,” he said. “He’s going to play a lot of snaps at linebacker and there’s going to be a lot of pounding on his body, so we’re going to keep him there.”
Outten said he is fine playing along L-E’s second line of defense, but if he is needed someplace else, he is ready, willing and able to give it a go.
“I’ll play wherever the coaches tell me to play,” he said, “but what I really love about playing linebacker is that I can come downhill and hit people all game and see how long they can take it. Usually, they give up about the third quarter if you keep doing what you’re supposed to be doing and keep bringing the heat.”
After playing in the postseason last year and establishing a new career-high in tackles, K.D. Outten did not rest on his laurels in the offseason. In fact, he said, L-E opponents will see an even better and more improved version of him this fall.
“I’m a way more confident player now,” he said. “We’ve been working on the little things like breaking down on tackles, working on my footwork and working on my angles. We’ve been working on the little things to make me a bigger player than what I was. I had the big things down, now I’m working on the little ones.”
Those words are music to Matt Campbell’s ears. The Demon boss is not greedy, but you get the feeling if he had 20 or 30 K.D. Outtens in his program, that he would be one happy man.
“K.D. plays a great leadership role for us,” he said. “He’s going to get us to line up right. He’s going to get the calls right and when it comes down to executing, he does a lot of things like that for us on the field … he always has. He’s always been a leader for us.”