After having overcome a 3-1 deficit to pin a 5-3 loss on Camden in the first round of the District 5 AAA Lower State tournament last Tuesday, Waccamaw brought an end to the Bulldogs’ season on Saturday afternoon by knocking off Denny Beckley’s visiting squad, 8-6, in an elimination game played in Pawley’s Island. It marked the second time that the Warriors eliminated the Dogs in as many seasons.
The Dogs (16-13) opened the game by getting to WHS starter Will Keelin for two runs in the top of the first as Wil Stines led off with a single to center before taking second on a balk. A Lane Jordan single and an error on the play allowed Stines to score the first run of the day. Patrick Daniels later single and made it 2-0 when he came home on a Tanner Bowers sacrifice fly to left.
The hosts took the lead with a three-run bottom of the first before adding another three-spot in the second to stretch their advantage to 6-2.
Camden scored a pair in the third as Jordan reached on a leadoff walk before stealing second. He scored when Daniels followed with a double to left center. Daniels closed the gap to 6-4 when he came home on an error on a ball hit by Zechariah Haney.
The Warriors answered with two runs of their own in the home half of the third to go on top, 8-4.
Camden closed the game by scoring twice in the sixth as both Stines and Jordan got aboard after being hit by a pitch. Byer Ware’s bases-loaded walk brought Stines in to score while Jordan closed the gap to 8-6 when he came in on a wild pitch.
Camden manages just four hits on the day with Stines and Daniels having two each.
The Dogs started sophomore Campbell Denton with Davis Beckley and Ware also being sent to the mound in the season finale.
The Bulldogs stayed alive in the postseason with a 10-0 pasting of visiting Battery Creek in last Thursday’s elimination game. The contest was stopped in the sixth inning by the 10-run rule.
Four CHS pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout. Ware earned the victory by going three innings and facing the minimum number of batters with no hits and four strikeouts. Beckley followed by pitching one inning allowing no hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Denton went one inning and faced three batters and fanning two of those. Cade Marturano came on to finish the game and the junior varsity call-up allowed a hit no runs to complete the shutout.
After scoring an unearned run in the first, Dogs scored seven in the second on just two hits with Aidan Heriot and Bowers, whose triple drove in two runs, in a frame which the hosts took advantage of three BC errors to do their damage.
Daniels led the Bulldogs offensively with a triple and a single while driving in four runs and scoring two runs.