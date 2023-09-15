Mail Box Logo

I found the article “Dead in its tracks” (Aug. 29, 2023), regarding the Camden Training Center, very interesting, enlightening and alarming. First of all, it is historic and a critical part of Camden’s history. That being said, change is inevitable, but the critical issue is how to address the change so it enhances Camden, which is what Mr. Grant says his is goal.

I have seen the “development” plan that was on social media. I agree with the C-I’s editorial about seeing things on social media and taking them as facts. But what I saw was not a “development.” It was a home builder’s plan to maximize the number of houses they could fit on the property.