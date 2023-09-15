I found the article “Dead in its tracks” (Aug. 29, 2023), regarding the Camden Training Center, very interesting, enlightening and alarming. First of all, it is historic and a critical part of Camden’s history. That being said, change is inevitable, but the critical issue is how to address the change so it enhances Camden, which is what Mr. Grant says his is goal.
I have seen the “development” plan that was on social media. I agree with the C-I’s editorial about seeing things on social media and taking them as facts. But what I saw was not a “development.” It was a home builder’s plan to maximize the number of houses they could fit on the property.
The correct way to develop the property is to utilize a PUD (Planned Urban Development). I am sure the leaders of the local jurisdictions having authority (city and county) are familiar with such plans. In this situation, a developer (not a home builder) develops a plan that addresses all the issues with a major development -- density of houses, type of houses (size, etc.), material to be used on the outside of houses, architectural review of buildings/houses, green space, landscaping, historical preservation, common areas, etc. That is not a complete list, but you get the idea. If Mr. Grant wants to really add value to Camden, a PUD is what is required, and those take longer than a few months to pull together.
This could be an amazing asset to Camden if done correctly. I urge the city and county leaders to start this PUD process and not to issue any approvals to build anything until it is complete and approved. At that point, this area will become a jewel for the future of Camden.