Two veteran Kershaw County School District teachers will assume new roles for the 2023-2024 school year. Lynley Jones-Blankenship will serve as an assistant principal at Camden Middle School and Jennifer Hoiland will serve as an assistant principal at Leslie M. Stover Middle School.
Lynley Jones-Blankenship began her teaching career at Leslie M. Stover Middle School in 2011 as a 6th Grade science and mathematics teacher. In 2020, she joined the staff at the Continuous Learning Center as an elementary and middle school teacher; served as the testing, 504 (responsible for preventing discrimination against students, employees, and others based on a disability) and Multi-Tiered System of Supports coordinator; and as a student advisor. Since 2022, Jones-Blankenship has served at Camden Middle School as a 7th Grade math teacher; 6th Grade math interventionist; mentor teacher; testing coordinator; School Improvement Council and Parent-Teacher Organization representative; and stand-in administrator.
Jones-Blankenship earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in teacher leadership from the University of Phoenix, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University, and a master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in teacher leadership in digital transformation from Capella University.
In 2021, the district named her an Honor Roll Teacher. Jones-Blankenship completed the Kershaw County Developing Administrators Program and is a member of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.
Jones-Blankenship and her husband, Trent, reside in Elgin with their daughter, Haisley.
An experienced educator, Jennifer Hoiland has served as a 6th and 7th Grade teacher at Leslie M. Stover since 2008, where she teaches World History and Geography. She has served on the school’s leadership team since 2010, and currently serves as a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Team Lead.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Sam Houston State University, a master’s degree in instructional accommodations from Francis Marion University, and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of South Carolina.
She is certified in physical education K-12, middle level social studies, and in secondary administration.
Hoiland completed the South Carolina Department of Education Foundations of Leadership course in 2014 and participated in the Kershaw County Developing Administrators Program during the 2022-2023 school year.
Hoiland, her husband, Nathan, and their son reside in Elgin.