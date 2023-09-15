As of Wednesday night, an Elgin man was still being on multiple charges stemming from his arrest on Sept. 5.
Charles Clifton Evans, 41, of Draymore Lane, Elgin is charged with a second offense of driving under suspension, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and the unlawful exposure of a child to methamphetamine.
That afternoon, Elgin Police Department (EPD) Chief Alan Anders responded to a call of a road rage incident in front of the Elgin IGA on Main Street. Anders reported that a caller said that a driver of a red-and-black striped Honda Fit had gotten out and threatened a motorcycle rider with a machete. As Anders was responding, he spotted the Honda passing Elgin Town Hall and was able to make a traffic stop nearby.
When Anders approached the driver’s side of the car, he reported being able to see a large black machete matching the description of the one allegedly presented at the IGA. He identified Evans as the driver and that he did not have a driver’s license on him and arrested him, initially, for driving under suspension.
An inventory of the vehicle turned up a black metal case with a Punisher skull (the Marvel Comics character’s logo) and a Honda “H” on it, which the car did as well. Inside the box, Anders reported finding three glass pipes, 20 small plastic baggies with white residue inside all of them, and a rock-like substance. The substance weighed approximately 3.13 grams and field tested positive for both meth and fentanyl, according to Anders.
In addition, Evans’ 19-month-old daughter was in the back seat with the narcotics present. Anders reported that he temporarily took the child into emergency protective custody and called the Department of Social Services (DSS) as well as the girl’s mother. They all met at Elgin Town Hall, from which Evans was taken to jail by an officer.
During the meeting, DSS allowed for a safety plan to be devised with the mother and the girl was released into her custody.
As of Wednesday night, Evans was being held on a total $40,000 bond for the drug and child endangerment charges. A personal recognizance bond for $1,270 was also set for the driving under suspension charge.
Evans has a pending resisting arrest charge filed by the EPD from March 31. At the time, Evans’ address was listed on Garnder Street in Camden. He was released the same day he was arrested on a $2,000 bond.
According to the Fifth Circuit Public Index, Evans’ Kershaw County record includes a number of traffic- and drug-related charges.
In addition, in March 2021, Evans was found guilty of larceny during a bench trial and fined an undetermined amount of money.
Two decades ago, in 2003, he — as “Charles Cliff Evans” — pleaded guilty to assault and battery with intent to kill; second-degree burglary; third-degree arson; and intimidating court officials, jurors or witnesses. Although he pleaded guilty to these charges during a single hearing, they had resulted from arrests in Nov. 2002, and January and May 2003. A judge sentenced Evans to 10 years in prison suspended upon completion of five years in jail and three years of probation.
That same year, 2003, Evans also pleaded guilty to possession or disposal of a stolen vehicle of $5,000 or more in value for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. He was also found guilty during a bench trial that year for larceny and theft of electrical current, to which he was sentenced to 30 days of time served.