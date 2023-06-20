Students recognized
Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) congratulates more than 80 students who were named to the spring 2023 President’s List for full-time students, including the following from the Kershaw County area:
- Ashley Bellamy of Elgin
- Kaleb Berry of Rembert
- Rebecca Branham of Camden
- Ava Brannen of Lugoff
- James Catoe of Lugoff
- Zachary Coates of Lugoff
- Mason Copeland of Bishopville
- Shania Demeary of Camden
- Autumn Edwards of Camden
- Tanya Hickey of Lugoff
- Jaisha Hickmon of Bishopville
- Tatyanna Himes of Lugoff
- Lina Holt of Lugoff
- Isaac Jones of Elgin
- April Jones of Bishopville
- Melissa Kelley of Camden
- Izabella Martinez of Lugoff
- Russell McGee of Camden
- Kaitlyn Miller of Elgin
- Carlos Ramirez of Lugoff
- Shadae Rembert of Rembert
- Nicholas Rovinski of Camden
- Aiden Smith of Cassatt
- Thomas Thornton of Lugoff
- Paul Watford of Rembert
- Alexis Wilson of Bishopville
- Amber Woolington of Camden
The President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term.
Sean Jannicelli-Broda of Elgin was recently named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria: The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.
Jannicelli-Broda currently studies at PennWest’s Online Campus.