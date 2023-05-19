Early Monday morning, Camden Police Department (CPD) officers arrested a man and cited a woman on various charges following a Flock alert of a stolen vehicle entering the city limits. The CPD identified the man as Raymond Luke Edward Watkins, 30, whose address was unknown at press time.
The alert came in around 4:20 a.m. Monday, and officers located the vehicle at the Refuel convenience store on Wall Street near I-20. After detaining Watkins and the woman, whom the CPD declined to identify, officers seized approximately 9.6 grams of methamphetamine in their possession. Officers was immediately placed Watkins under arrest.
“It is pertinent to note that Watkins is presently on probation for his involvement in methamphetamine distribution, having previously faced three convictions related to this crime,” CPD Lt. Penny Lloyd said in a released statement.
Officers also seized working scales, distribution packaging, and three methamphetamine pipes from the Watkins’ vehicle. As a result, officers transported Watkins to the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he will remain until formal charges are filed.
Offices issued citations to the woman for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CPD leadership commended the diligent work of its officers in swiftly responding to the Flock camera system alert and successfully apprehending the suspects involved in this incident.
The department remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining public safety and upholding the law,” Lloyd said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. She said potential stolen vehicle charges would be handled by the appropriate jurisdiction while the CPD continues to investigate the totality of the incident.