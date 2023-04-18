(Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday.
Revival Services
The Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Beaverdam Baptist
Beaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda Presbyterian
Bethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney Baptist
Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Cassatt Baptist
Cassatt Baptist Church, on U.S. 1 North in Cassatt, will host a singing featuring Eddie Cabbagestalk on Sunday, April 30, at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
Door of Hope
Door of Hope Ministries, 984 Wateree Blvd., Camden, with Pastor Gerald Brown invites the public to its Sunday services starting at 10 a.m. Services can also be viewed online via YouTube (search for “Door of Hope Camden SC”) and on Facebook (“Door of Hope Ministries”).
First Baptist (Camden)
First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current sermon series on “I Can.” Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Lakeshore Drive COG
Lakeshore Drive Church of God, 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Camden, will hold a spring revival with the Rev. Josh Bowman, this coming Sunday through Wednesday, April 23-26. On Sunday, the revival will take place at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the revival will start at 7 p.m.
Pine Grove Baptist
The Pine Grove Community and Pine Grove Baptist Church, 836 Pine Grove Road, will be hosting a Family Festival on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parental supervision is required. There will be games, a bound-a-round, a clown, face painting, hay rides, and food, including snow cones
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew Baptist (Bethune)
St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, offers services beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. COVID precautions are in place. Dr. B.W. Freeman, pastor, invites the public.
St. Matthew Baptist (Lugoff)
In celebration of its 150th sesquicentennial anniversary, St. Matthew Baptist Church of Lugoff, 749 Longtown Road, is hosting a banquet at the Bethlehem Family Life Center on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. Donations for tickets are $20. Contact Pollet Hampton at (803) 549-6364 to purchase.
St. Paul UMC
The United Methodist Men of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 511 Knights Hill Road, Camden, will host its annual fish fry on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be hot, fresh fish sandwiches and French fries. For more information, call (803) 427-4331 or (803) 549-1012.
Second Calvary
Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Wateree Baptist
Wateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.