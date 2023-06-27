This weekend promises to be an interesting one for folks who love a good crime-related novel and for those who love our Revolutionary War heritage (and a parade) and the music that goes with it.
First, on Saturday, the Kershaw County Library (KCL) will host a welcome home for Bethune native Helen Pitts Bradley. That afternoon, the 1977 Bethune High School graduate will be at the Bethune Recreation Center for an author talk and book signing for her debut novel, Breach of Trust. As our top story explains, the novel is set in her second hometown of Savannah, with the main setting being a fictionalized version of the Chatham County, Ga., district attorney’s office where Bradley led the victims advocate unit as its director.
It can be a tough read in terms of the subject matter. Victim advocates deal with a lot of different the victims of all different kinds of crime. One of the plot threads weaving through the novel deals with domestic violence and it is not pretty, nor should it be.
Other threads have to do with sexual harassment and even political corruption. It’s heady stuff, but grounded in Bradley’s real-world work in these areas and her decision to take readers through these experiences as a first-person narrative of the main character, Anne Gardner.
It’s always difficult to judge an author by their first book, so we look forward to other works from Bradley.
Speaking of the library, inside today’s edition, we also have a rundown on the KCL’s schedule of events for July. They begin Monday, with two additional events at the Bethune branch. First, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan shows up from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for “Community Helper Storytime.” Then, at 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Bethune Chess Club meets at a new time. All ages and skill levels are welcome and there are free lessons for ages 7 to adult.
Now let’s talk about patriotic events. As we reported on Friday, this Saturday morning will also be the day for the seventh annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. There will be a program with various participants at Camden City Hall starting at 10 a.m., with the parade starting 30 minutes later. As always, kids are invited to decorate their bicycles, wagons, scooters or even skateboard in patriotic colors for the parade. It’s always a fun time.
Then, on Sunday — rain or shine — it will be time for the eighth annual Patriots, Picnic & Pops at the rear garden of the Kershaw-Cornwallis House at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site. Picnic space will be available starting at 5 p.m., with the main program starting at 6 p.m. If it rains, drop the picnic part and head over to Camden High School by 6 p.m.
As has been its tradition after folks get a bite to eat, PP&P’s program will feature an overview of the Revolutionary War in Camden and what life was like then, a military drum demonstration, and the somber reading of the names of Patriots who served in the Revolution from Kershaw County.
The final hour will feature the Camden Community Concert Band — now under the direction of Glenn Price — will perform patriotic selections of American standards.
These are just a few of the things going on this weekend in and around Camden. There are likely others happening all over Kershaw County. Take a look and take a chance. Hopefully, you’ll find something to celebrate.
(Want to respond to today’s editorial or drop us a line about anything else we’ve written or about something out in the community? Write us a letter to the editor. We print letters signed by the author, with address and telephone number for verification, if we need it. We reserve the right to editor or decline letters. The C-I avoids publishing letters that contain questionable facts; are published in other publications; are anonymous; are copies of letters sent to someone else; or contain inappropriate language or inappropriate attacks on individuals, groups, or businesses. Send letter to: Martin L. Cahn, Editor, Chronicle-Independent, P.O. Box 1137, Camden SC 29021, or email him at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)