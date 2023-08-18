Lugoff-Elgin at River Bluff
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lugoff-Elgin at River Bluff
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(River Bluff High and its football stadium are located at 320 Corley Mill Road in Lexington)
Radio- Internet: Kool 102.7 FM and kool1027 app
2022 records: L-E: 5-6, fourth in Region 5-4A, lost to West Florence in first round of 4A state playoffs; RB: 7-4, third in Region 4-5A, lost to Carolina Forest in first round of 5A state playoffs
Series record: RB leads, 5-1
Last meeting: RB, 42-13, in 2022
The Skinny: Tonight begins the 52nd season of football being played at Lugoff-Elgin High School. Over that time, the Demons have amassed a 212-316 record … L-E is 19-32 in season openers … Ninth-year Demon head coach Matt Campbell carries a 25-49 record into tonight’s game and is 3-5 in season openers at the L-E helm … Current L-E defensive coordinator Bill was an assistant coach at River Bluff and was part of the Gators’ inaugural staff under head coach David Bennett.