Taylor Brown is passionate about thinking outside the box to help folks with unique challenges find solutions.
As the newest Community Health Worker (CHW) at the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) this year, the 21-year-old found a way for a visually-impaired diabetic patient to test his blood sugar by connecting him with a program that provided him with a talking glucometer.
Brown also initiated a process at the CMC to help clients with smart phones set up their own accounts with a hospital portal to track their financial assistance. Now, these clients can see the status of their medical bill payments on their phones instead of having to call the CMC or Access Kershaw.
Brown loves the unique way a CHW like her can build personal connections with clients.
“I have the ability to establish trust with my clients and build a personal relationship around what they need,” she said. “I grew up in Barnwell County. It’s a rural area and I know what it’s like to not have a lot of resources available to you. That’s why it’s so important to me to help people get connected to what they need.”
As a CHW, Brown plays a crucial role in improving health outcomes for Kershaw County residents. She understands that medical care is only one aspect of a person’s overall health and well-being. So while she does connect people to direct medical services such as diabetes education or blood pressure screenings, she is also advocating on behalf of the client for other resources like mental health counseling, healthy food, housing and transportation.
Brown’s role is funded through a grant from the Public Health AmeriCorps SCFCA Community Health Worker program in partnership with the S.C. Free Clinics Association (SCFCA) and the CMC.
Brown first discovered her love of community health with her first internship while studying public health in college. After graduation, she was looking for work when she discovered the AmeriCorps program applied. She ended up being placed in Camden at the CMC.
“We’re so excited to have Taylor on our team connecting clients to the resources they need,” Access Kershaw Supervisor Jodi Rodgers, who is also a CHW, said. “Taylor is compassionate and dedicated to her clients. She’s an innovative thinker and does a great job at empowering her clients to take charge of their health and well-being.”
A statewide initiative
CHWs like Brown educate the community about health care while providing basic prevention and rehabilitation services.
While the CMC has had CHWs on staff since 2015, this is the first year of a three-year program created through a collaboration between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The goal is to create a talent pipeline for the next generation of public health leaders ready to respond to the nation’s public health needs.
In total, there are 11 AmeriCorps members serving at different locations across the state as CHWs through the Public Health AmeriCorps program. Each AmeriCorps member supports approximately 50 to 100 clients.
Their job is to reduce barriers to care for their clients, who may be struggling to access quality care due to social determinants like food and housing insecurity, economic instability, language and transportation barriers, lack of social and/or family support, and struggles with domestic violence. Their efforts aim to help their clients improve access to health, increase clients’ health knowledge, and guide them to positive changes in their health behaviors as they achieve better health outcomes.
What does that look like in practical terms?
For Brown and her cohort of CHWs, they will be looking for improvements for diabetic clients, like lower A1C levels and better blood pressure levels for heart patients.
About CMC and AccessKershaw
Established in 1998, the CMC is a community leader in providing healthcare resources and preventative care to the uninsured in Kershaw County. It provides primary care to patients at no cost while leading a collaborative effort to empower individuals to take charge of their own health and well-being. The CMC’s Access Kershaw initiative, funded by the Duke Endowment, offers support from Community Care Coordinators who work with patients by referral to connect them with the help they need, such as medical care as well as connections for employment, insurance, food, and more.
