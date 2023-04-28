The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Special Response Team (SRT) arrested a man who allegedly sent messages to a woman that he was going to kill her and then himself on April 17 in the Ridgeway area.
According to a KCSO report, the man had allegedly sent messages that he was in a wooded area outside the intended victim’s home wearing camouflage and armed with a rifle. He reportedly sent similar messages to a third party, saying he was going to carry out his threat “very soon.”
The SRT tried unsuccessfully to “ping” the man’s phone, possibly because he was using WiFi rather than a carrier signal to communicate, according to the report. With assistance from Lugoff Fire-Rescue, a drone was used to see if the suspect could be located in the woods, but it was cleared with negative results. A short time later, however, the team learned the man might have been at a storage facility in Fairfield County. That information was followed by a “ping” from the suspect’s phone on River Road near the county line.
Fairfield County deputies became involved at that point, meeting the KCSO SRT at the location. While they were organizing, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim again, saying he was going to the storage facility to commit suicide. The team found the man’s motorcycle there, but not him.
Shortly thereafter, however, a Fairfield County deputy said a man was walking toward them on River Road. Although he gave a false name at first, it turned out to be the suspect and he was arrested and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center without further incident.
The KCSO also reported the following other recent incidents:
• A deputy arrested an 18-year-old Hopkins man on multiple charges after observing two vehicles on U.S. 601 toward Lugoff at about 100 mph in a 45 mph zone on April 22. The deputy reported that the vehicles appeared as though they were racing. After the deputy activated their lights and siren, the two cars continued to speed away, with one of them — a white Nissan Maxima — turning off their heads and taillights in an apparent attempt to evade capture. Still speeding at or near 100 mph, the vehicles passed through the U.S. 1/S.C. 34 (Ridgeway Road) intersection. Another deputy who was ahead of the pursuit turned on their lights and siren, and the Nissan began to slow down, coming to a stop at Lachicotte Road while the other vehicle continued fleeing toward Camden. It was not able to be identified or located. Deputies had the 18-year-old turn off the Nissan and throw the keys out the window, and then had him exit the vehicle and come to the first deputy’s patrol car where he was handcuffed. After being Mirandized, the young man claimed that a robbery had taken place, but the deputy did not believe him due to the fact that he tried to evade them. After she was Mirandized, a female passenger said nothing had happened except that the young man had been trying to show off and was racing the other car. She also said she got scared when he tried to evade the deputies. Deputies took the man to jail where he was charged with charged not only for racing on a public road and failing to stop for blue lights, but being a minor in possession of alcohol because deputies found an open bottle of tequila in the vehicle.
• Deputies arrested a 46-year-old Lugoff man for two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child after he allegedly tried to run over or otherwise strike two minors with his car at a Longtown Road residence on April 17, at least one of which is his girlfriend’s child. One of the children said that they had been playing basketball when the suspect pulled up in his Ford Explorer and began talking to them about a previous incident in an attempt to make some kind of apology. When the child rebuffed him, the man allegedly got mad, grabbed the basketball and stabbed it with a knife while allegedly threatening the child. The child said the man then got back in his vehicle and chased them and the other child around the house three times before they ran into the woods to get away.
• Deputies are investigating a domestic violence case involving a woman who had to be taken to the hospital after allegedly being hit in the head and face, and then kicked by her boyfriend. She told responding deputies that they had gotten into an argument over prescription medication when he began hitting her. Reportedly, she could barely stand and complained of pain in her left knee. A deputy also reported that the woman’s left side was beginning to bruise from where she had allegedly been kicked in the ribs. She also reportedly suffered a raised contusion on her forehead. No arrest had been made at the time of the report. If arrested, the boyfriend would likely face a charge of first-degree domestic violence.
• A man living on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff said a woman he knows and four unidentified men stole around $6,000 worth of items from his late mother’s home in which he and at least one other sibling reside. He said he came home on April 19 to find the men strapping a refrigerator to a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. The woman then came out of the home and, when confronted, claimed one of the other siblings sold her the refrigerator. That sibling claimed they slept through the entire incident and did not speak to the woman.
• Deputies arrested and charged a 29-year-old county man on April 16 with second-degree domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by hitting her in the face and choking her. The woman met with deputies at a gas station near their apartment and said he believed he was inside the store. A deputy approached the man, who claimed he was not the suspect and then ran from around the back of the store toward other businesses. He was not immediately found, but was later located some miles away and taken into custody.
• A man informed deputies that while he was attending boot camp in another state, he received a letter from the S.C. Highway Patrol stating that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run incident. He said that when he left for boot camp, he left the vehicle in his mother’s care and gave her access to it. He said he was informed that her boyfriend had been driving the vehicle without his permission.
• On April 17, a woman living in the Camden area claimed her landlord threatened her with a machete during an argument over rent, allegedly telling her she had one week to move out or, as written in a KCSO report, “he was going to cut her into little pieces.” It does not appear any charges have been filed.
• Sometime on or before April 18, someone broke into a storage unit on U.S. 1 South in the Lugoff area and stole approximately $20,000 worth of items including a 12-gauge shotgun, .22 caliber pistol, refrigerator, tool box and miscellaneous tools, a security system, and a jewelry box with items in side.
• A woman reported on April 21 that while she was shopping at an east Camden store, someone entered her car, which she believes she left accidentally unlocked, and stole her purse containing a wallet with bank cards.
• Someone ripped off the doors to two storage sheds at a Mesa Lane, Lugoff business and stole cans of first aid supplies and other miscellaneous items from both sheds, as well as a spotting scope.
• Sometime between the evening of April 14 and the next morning, someone damaged a 75-foot section of PVC pipe on a Shivers Green Road, Lugoff property and stole a well water pump.
• Sometime during the night of April 21, someone stole a red and white 2023 Honda dirt bike from the front yard of an Old Georgetown Road West, Cassatt residence.
• Someone stole a red 1998 Kawasaki ATV from the edge of a wood line next to a Lockhart Road, Camden-area residence between April 19 and April 22.
• Someone stole a brown 2016 Ford Explorer from the back yard of Smyrna Road, Elgin residence during the early morning hours of April 22.
• Someone stole a black 2009 Chevrolet Traverse from in front of a Gary Goff Road, Elgin residence sometime after 9 p.m. April 20.
• County deputies also dealt with incidents involving arson, breaking into motor vehicles, civil disturbance/issue, counterfeit currency, domestic violence, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, fraudulent checks, malicious injury to property, missing person, obtaining money/property under false pretenses, runaway, shoplifting, stalking, suicide attempts/threats, unlawful use of telephone, and use of vehicle without permission.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.