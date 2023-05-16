About two months ago, during its March 14 meeting, Kershaw County Council enjoyed a brief presentation during which the county accepted a S.C. Association of Counties (SCAC) Outstanding Safety Achievement Award by the organization’s rick management services director, Van Henson. As the SCAC has often for many years, Henson presented the physical award to Kershaw County Risk Manager Barry Catoe.
A look at the first draft of the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget brings into question whether Catoe will receive the award next March.
The budget, presented by council’s finance committee a week ago during its May 9 meeting, allocates no funds for risk management for FY 2024, where more than just a little more than $90,000 was budgeted for the current fiscal year. That $90,000 covered a full-time salary of $58,760 and roughly $20,000 in insurance and retirement benefits, as well as office supplies and other expenses.
Catoe’s job as the county’s risk manager has been to promote a proactive safety and risk management program, assist in administering the county’s safety program and policies, and help county departments with the safety and training needed to keep the county’s workplaces as free of injury and property losses as possible. Catoe’s work has been praised in the past for keeping the county’s insurance premiums lower than they might otherwise be without a risk manager. One of the ways the county knew of Catoe’s work was the annual award.
The complete absence of any allocation for the position is just one of many proposals for trimming the county’s General Fund budget for FY 2024 by nearly $3 million compared to the current fiscal year.
The entire budget, separated into Capital Projects, Debt Service, Enterprise, General and Special Revenue funds, can be found on the county website’s County Council Agendas & Minutes. It is split into five parts with a sixth document providing a breakdown of FY 2024 capital expenditures.
Most of the ways the General Fund is being trimmed by $3 million are not as seemingly dramatic as the risk management non-allocation of funds. On the other hand, some of the changes are more significant in terms of the money involved.
On the revenue side, the General Fund is predicated on an assumption that the county will not transfer as much from reserves as it had planned to do in the current fiscal year. During FY 2023, the county transferred some $5.7 million from reserves, but only plans to consider transferring $3.1 million in FY 2024. In the other direction, however, it does plan to use approximately $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it did not use during the current budget cycle.
Still, the overall net impact on projected revenues for FY 2024 is nearly $3 million less than in FY 2023.
Looking at expenditures, one area impacting savings is insurance payments. Even the line items associated with count council itself shows that insurance will decrease from this year’s approved total of $81,121 to just $31,723, a difference of $52,398.
The largest savings will come under non-departmental expenses, primarily in terms of the funds that will not be transferred from the General Fund to the Special Revenue Fund. In FY 2023, the county transferred $4.3 million from the General Fund to a special revenue capital fund. For FY 2024, the county is only proposing to transfer about $2.7 million in this manner, a savings of around $1.6 million. Also, it is proposing to only transfer $236,774 from the General Fund to a special revenue airport fund, instead of the nearly $1.3 million approved for this year, for an additional $1 million savings. Of the nearly $3 million difference from FY 2023, approximately $2.7 million of that will come from the reduced transfer amounts.
That doesn’t mean some expenses in certain areas aren’t being proposed to increase. For example, the county’s human resources department is expecting to approximately triple its full-time salary line from just $62,660 in FY 2023 to $204,620 in FY 2024, with commensurate increases in related line items.
Also, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office’s budget will increase by nearly $570,000 through what appear to be staffing, fuel expense and maintenance increases.
In addition, the proposed budget lists an increase for registration and elections totaling about $184,000. Most of that increase appears to be coming from a more than 50% increase in part-time wages.
Moving over to the Capital Projects Fund, the proposed budget only calls for a $428,355 increase from the current fiscal year’s $7.2 million budget. Despite the reduction in the special revenue capital fund transfer, the Capital Funds Project will see a doubling of revenue from a transfer from capital reserves. In that case, the FY 2024 proposes transfer $3.835 million from capital reserves, versus only $1.927 during FY 2023, an increase of $1.907 million.
On the Capital Project’s expenditure side, capital equipment expenses are projected to decrease by nearly $1 million, while the money outlaid for capital projects activity will increase by nearly $1.4 million from $507,776 in FY 2023 to a projected $1.9 million for FY 2024.
Some of the projects listed as “approved” for the next fiscal year include:
• $600,000 — Kershaw County Detention Center “upfit;”
• $354,000 — renovations to the Kershaw County Courthouse, built in 1967;
• $250,000 — upgrade punch-code doors in the Kershaw County Government Center to badge scanners;
• $150,000 — renovations at the Kershaw County Voter Registration Office; and
• $145,000 — purchase, lease or construction of animal care facility, as one of the farms the county used to house animals has recently been sold.
There was little change to the proposed FY 2024 Debt Service fund, which applies tax revenue to debt payments. This budget will increase slightly, by some $23,000, from $1.514 million to $1.537 million.
The Enterprise Fund, which includes the county’s sewer system, will see that area increase by almost exactly $1 million from $3.77 million to $4.71 million. This fund also covers emergency medical services, which will see an increase of around $750,000 from $5.254 million to $6.012 million.
The Special Revenue Funds includes public works, the inmate canteen, E-911 tariffs, fire services, local and state accommodations taxes, solid waste, the airport, economic development, and the county’s ARPA funds.
Few significant changes are indicated for most of these items. The fire services budget will increase by approximately $528,000, with the biggest expense being the construction of the proposed Cassatt fire hub at a projected cost of $467,000.
One area of the Special Revenue Funds that will see a significant increase will be in the county’s use of so-called “C” funds, which are used for road maintenance. The county is projecting to obtain $7.42 million in what are called “self-administrated funds,” an increase of $4.2 million over FY 2023. The budget proposes to use those funds to help pay for nearly $7.6 million in capital road improvement projects. The county was able to only approve $3 million of such projects in FY 2023.
In terms of economic development, the county anticipates reducing that budget by nearly $2 million thanks to the completion of work at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park, including wastewater expansion, to assist with the construction of the new Prestage Farms plant.
Finally, the proposed budget lists out approximately $11 million in ARPA-funded projects, a reduction of nearly $800,000 from FY 2023. The three largest differences in this part of the budget includes a $1.17 million reduction in available ARPA funds (somewhat offset by $400,000 in interest earned), a $514,900 reduction in “assigned project” expenditures from $9.881 million to $9.366 million, and dropping nearly $500,000 in “professional services” down to just $11,000 for FY 2024.
Among two items for ARPA funding from FY 2023 are the potential $400,000 purchase of land for an expansion of the county’s water treatment plant, and $200,000 to assist with the construction of the Elgin Community Center. County Administrator Danny Templar said these two items were earmarked in 2022-23 and they have yet to be acted upon.
“So, the money is still there,” Templar said Monday. “It’s kind of parked.”
Council will take up second reading of the budget during its next meeting, set for one week from today. Third and final reading will come up during council’s June 13 meeting, which is when a public hearing is likely to be held.