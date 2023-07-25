CHS LOGO

The Camden High School (CHS) Bulldog Club membership drive is in full swing for the 2023-2024 school year. The organization, founded in 1952, provides financial assistance to all athletic programs at the school through the membership drive and various fundraising activities.

The Camden Bulldog Club Board is composed of parent representatives for each sport, school and community representatives, CHS Athletic Director Brian Rimpf and CHS Principal Lesley Corner.