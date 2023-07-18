Camden’s Joyce Edwards scored a game-best 21 points while grabbing nine rebounds in helping lead Team USA U19 to a 100-46 win over Germany in Sunday’s second round of pool play in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Madrid, Spain.
The 6-foot-3 Edwards, a rising senior at Camden High school and the top-rated female high school basketball player in the class of 2024, scored six points with three rebounds in Team USA’s 85-66 first round win over Mali on Saturday.
Team USA will close out pool play this afternoon when it takes on Chinese Taipei in a 12:15 p.m. (EST) start. The game may be viewed live by logging onto www.usab.com/teams/5x5-womens-u19-world-cup/schedules.
Joyce Edwards, who helped lead Camden High (29-2) to the 2022-23 AAA state girls’ basketball championship last month, was the national girls’ junior class Player of the Year by MaxPreps.com. She is one of two high school players selected to the Team USA U19 squad.
As a junior for CHS head coach Natalie Norris’ Lady Bulldogs, Edwards averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks per outing. She also had 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per contest.
A fifth-year starter, Edwards enters her senior season as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 3,016 career points.