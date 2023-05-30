On May 23, a week ago today, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) honored Jon Evans by adding the 140th star to the agency’s Memorial Wall and placing his name in a book underneath those stars. Dr. Evans, whose full name was Dr. Jon Price Evans, died in the line of duty in a plane crash in Southeast Asia in January 1969.
During the memorial ceremony, which is held annually, Dr. Evans’ younger daughter, Jone, accepted a replica of the star from CIA Director William J. Burns with an audience of around 400 people looking on. She held her hand to her mouth, crying; one of her sons put an arm around her in comfort.
I know this because I was there. I was sitting on the other side of Jone, whose name I have always pronounced “Joanie.” She is my aunt. Dr. Evans was my grandfather. I knew him as Grandpa Evans. I was a couple of months shy of turning 4 years old when he died.
This is why I was out of town for most of last week and why I missed last Tuesday’s Kershaw County Council meeting. In addition to Jone, her sons — my cousins, Rick and Matt — and their families joined me, my sons Joshua and Caleb, one of my sisters, Heather, and one of her daughters, Hillary, and my father, David, even though he has not been Jon’s son-in-law for decades, for the ceremony. Unfortunately, my mother, Jean, Grandpa Evans’ elder daughter, and one of my other sisters, Jennifer, who lives with her, could not travel due to health issues.
I cannot tell you what Director Burns, who showed himself to be a very nice man when we met him earlier in the day, said during the ceremony. I cannot tell you what we learned of the airplane crash or why he may have been on the airplane in the first place. I cannot tell you, specifically, what part of Southeast Asia the plane was when it went down.
From declassified and/or publicly available documents and articles, here’s what I can tell you, starting with some background.
The circumstances of my grandfather’s involvement in Southeast Asia in 1969 likely had its roots in events that started about a decade earlier. In response to communist involvement in Laos in connection to the Vietnam War that also involved Cambodia, the U.S. decided to undertake secret plans to use CIA and U.S. Department of Defense resources in Laos and Thailand ... secret plans that were later publicly admitted to be in contravention to the Geneva Accords. From what I understand, these operations were put in place because of our close relationship with Thailand (which was strongly anti-communist) and a desire not to see that country overrun by communists, whom we were already fighting in Vietnam, and uncovering in Laos.
By 1961, about eight years before Jon’s death, an operation involving airstrikes in Laos was, essentially, coupled with what would become the Cuba Bay of Pigs debacle. The Laos mission was called Operation Millpond and — like the Bay of Pigs — President John F. Kennedy canceled the airstrikes almost at the last minute. What makes that decision different from Cuba is that it left the CIA, and State and Defense departments, with a greater opportunity to set up covert intelligence and security assistance all the way up to 1975. This, obviously, includes 1969 when Jon was killed in the airplane crash.
The operations during this time also involved the Ho Chi Minh Trail. While many people think of that as being in Vietnam — and for the most part it is — it also runs through parts of Laos and Cambodia, and wasn’t just one road, but many. Many of these operations in Southeast Asia involved Civilian Air Transport and its better-known successor, Air America, which were, essentially, CIA assets.
What little I know about how any of this specifically relates to Jon can’t be disclosed yet.
I can tell you a little bit more about the ceremony because, in general terms, the CIA provides information publicly about it. The first such ceremony took place in 1987, 13 years after the wall was first created. Non-agency family members, such as myself, began being invited in 1990; prior to that, ceremonies were only attended by CIA staff. Five years later, in 1995, select CIA officers began reading out the names of all those honored on the wall, even those still classified. No one is allowed to repeat those names, or even acknowledge other names were spoken, outside of CIA headquarters.
Replicas of the memorial stars, like the one presented to Aunt Jone, began being handed out in 2009. The replica is made out of the same marble used in the Memorial Wall.
The history of how the Memorial Wall came to be is fascinating. It was designed by Harold Vogel, who had already carved the lettering on the marble walls of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center. Vogel’s design was approved in November 1973; the initial 31 stars approved in April 1974. He created the memorial three months later.
Vogel’s work is carried on by his apprentice, Tim Johnston. He uses Vogel’s original 1974 template to draw each star on the wall. Each 4.5-inch-square star is .5 inch deep and they are carved 6 inches away from each other, as are the rows, according to the CIA’s Memorial Wall Publication, which is publicly available on the agency’s website. Johnston uses a pneumatic air hammer and a chisel to carve out the star.
The Book of Honor, housed underneath the stars, is also a work of art, hand printed — and therefore updated by hand — by a female CIA employee who is a professional calligrapher with a dip, not fountain, pen. The book is formatted such that for each year being acknowledged with fallen officers, the year is written first, then a star, with other stars running underneath the first one if there are more for that year, and then a name next to a star if the agency has declassified their identity. The space next to many stars are left blank.
When we first arrived at the agency that morning, we were given the chance to look at the wall and the book. Jon’s name was already written next to a star for 1969. His is the only star and name in the book for that year.
There are specific criteria to be so honored, and not every fallen employee is chosen. The CIA’s Honor and Merits Awards Board reviews possible candidates and makes a recommendation to the director based on the following criteria (as listed in the Memorial Wall Publication):
• Death must be of an inspirational or heroic character while in the performance of duty; or
• as the result of an act of terrorism while in the performance of duty; or
• as an act of premeditated violence targeted against an employee, motivated solely by that employee’s agency affiliation; or
• in the performance of duty while serving in areas of hostility or other exceptionally hazardous conditions where the death is a direct result of such hostilities or hazards.
I suspect Jon’s honor came about as a result of either the first or last conditions, or both, but I don’t know that and couldn’t say so even if I did.
The rest of Jon’s story is left to be told. Whether it can be told, if the specifics are ever declassified, remains to be seen. If they are, I will be proud to share them.
Jon left behind not only my mom and my aunt, but his wife, Dorathea “Dottie” Thomas Evans — Grandma Evans to me — who died 30 years after him in 1999. I didn’t get to know her very well, either, because she suffered an aneurysm only a few years after the crash and spent the rest of her life in nursing homes. I do know that, as Jon was an Army physician, she was an Army nurse. They were both from Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and are buried together at Arlington National Cemetery. Jon, sadly, never got to know most of his grandchildren, including any of my sisters. The eldest of them, the one who attended the ceremony with us, was born after he had been sent overseas and was unable to return before his death.
Thankfully, by being invited to participate in this incredible honor for my grandfather, we ended up having a family reunion that we might not otherwise have had. I had not seen Jone since I was a very young child and, therefore, neither Rick nor Matt. I had never met their wives, of course. I had not seen Heather and Hillary in the better part of a decade as they have lived in other parts of the country. Some of us were able to get together to enjoy dinner the night before the ceremony. My sons got to meet three of my cousins’ children, one of whom was close to them in age.
We also got the chance to tour the newest iteration of the CIA Museum and visit — and buy items from — the agency’s gift shop, neither of which are open to the general public. You normally have to be a CIA employee or a member of an employee’s family, or a government official to visit them. We were also given gifts, including quilts for my mother and Jone, special challenge coins, and a book of artwork on display at headquarters.
Jon and Dottie’s grave at Arlington indicates he was born on Dec. 14, 1914, which means he was 54 years old when he died 54 years ago.
He would be 108 years old if he were alive today. It lists his military rank as colonel when he retired and that he served in the U.S. Army in World War II and the Korean War.
My mother has said that they lived in Iran when she was a child and that he was a friend to the Shah, likely serving as his American physician. She, Jone, and their parents also lived in India and South Korea. My mother attended high school in Seoul.
Grandpa Evans earned his undergraduate degree at Washington and Lee University in Virginia, where he was vice president of his freshman class, a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, and wrestled in the 118-pound class. Jon was among 19 W&L alumni who died during the Vietnam Era. He earned his medical degree from Temple University.
I understand his military service included turns as the commander of Army hospitals in Colorado and Virginia. From family members, I have learned that he earned the Legion of Merit, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.
Much of anything else out there about him, especially his service in connection with the agency, and the circumstances of his death, are either things I have never heard before or things that — in the CIA vernacular — I can neither confirm nor deny.
That makes me ever so grateful that I am able to write this column with as much information as I have.
I would like to thank everyone we met or worked with at the agency for the excellent way we were treated during our stay in the D.C. area. I especially want to highlight the agency’s public affairs office for being willing to provide me with guidance and advice on what I could write about — and how — concerning Jon’s service. The last thing I wanted to do is put something out there, even accidentally, that is still classified.
As part of the CIA “family” now, we have been told that we can return any year to attend future Memorial Wall ceremonies. We just may take the agency up on that.
We would like the chance to catch up again … and honor others who died in the line of duty, like Grandpa Evans, as we honored our fallen heroes on Monday for Memorial Day.