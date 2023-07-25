A celebration of the life of John William “Bill” Noeltner, Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023,. at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair St., Camden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice ... Bill would love this!
Bill, husband of Sharon Marley Noeltner, died peacefully at home on Monday, July 17, 2023. Bill was born in 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late John William and Esther Noeltner, father of Keith, grandfather of Kyle and Laura. He loved his bonus family: daughters, Kim and Lori, and grandfather of Carson, Jamie, and Ashley. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Joyce; son, Kirk; and stepson, Jason.