Four Oaks Inn today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner ranking them in the top 25 Best B&Bs and Inns in the United States. The awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travelers’ favorites for 2023.
“We’re so grateful to all our wonderful guests, their reviews won us this Award,” said Janet Ellerman, who owns and operates the inn with her husband, Steve.
Tripadvisor Chief Growth Officer John Boris congratulated Four Oaks Inn and the site’s other Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best winners.
“The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition,” Bors said. “Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”
Check out all the reviews, and discover more about Four Oaks Inn at www.tripadvisor.com/HotelsManagementCenter-d19500656-Four_Oaks_Inn.
An elegant and historic property in Camden, the Four Oaks Inn is where classic elegance and thoughtful service are seen and felt throughout. The Ellermans said they have spared no expense in renovating the recognized historic property in order to offer their guests three beautiful suites with the luxury they deserve. Built in the 1860s, the inn’s plantation-style, two-story architecture is the perfect backdrop to historic Camden’s charms.