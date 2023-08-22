The Columbia Regional Business Report recently recognized Becki Briers O’Hara, founder and director of Irish Fest Camden, as a 2023 Women of Influence Honoree.
The honorees were feted at a luncheon at the Columbia DoubleTree Hotel on July 26.
The Women of Influence awards recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various industries and sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, public service, education and community engagement.
A Lugoff resident who earned her Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University and her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Concord University, O’Hara started the festival seven years ago. What began as a one-block street festival along Rutledge Street in Camden, Irish Fest Camden has grown into the county’s largest festival now held at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site with this past spring’s event attracting more than 8,000 patrons for a family-friendly day of music, food, fun and fellowship.
With proceeds benefiting Our Lady of Perpetual Church in Camden and other local charitable organizations through the Irish Fest Camden Community Grant, O’Hara oversees an all-volunteer planning team that meets regularly for the event, held the first Saturday in March. She credits her team, the 200 event-day volunteers and the community for helping make IFC one of the largest and renowned Celtic fests in the southeast U.S.
“Our team,” O’Hara responded as to what is the best thing about her “second job.”
“Working with an all-volunteer planning team, who is dedicated and passionate for what Irish Fest Camden has done for our community, is incredible and inspiring.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IFC was in danger of having to miss a year. The 2020 event was the final one staged before the outbreak brought the world to a standstill. In 2021, the popular Camden festival was among the first events in South Carolina to be given the green light from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to be held with the virus being on the wane.
O’Hara said the pandemic and the obstacle it threw into IFC’s path was the biggest obstacle the festival has faced.
“Like many organizations and businesses,” she said, “COVID has been our biggest challenge. The fourth annual Irish Fest Camden was held March 7, 2020, the weekend before the U.S. went into lockdown. In mid-2020 we began discussing, praying and debating whether we would plan the 2021 event. It would be a crucial go/no-go decision since our planning team begins in September, and once in motion you can’t look back.
“We took a leap of faith, met outside weekly on a committee member’s porch, through the winter months, all bundled up. We booked bands, signed contracts, put down deposits, created COVID waivers, signed COVID waivers, and filed the extra State required paperwork.
“In February 2021, just days before the festival, the South Carolina restrictions for large outdoor gatherings were lifted. The fifth annual Irish Fest Camden was held as planned on the first Saturday of March 2021 welcoming a (then) record 4,000 visitors. We hosted a fun, family-friendly event for our community and the southeast region, giving so many the chance to come out for a bit of the ‘old normal’ we had all missed.
“Some have called Irish Fest Camden the bookends for outdoor events during the era of COVID, as we never missed an event during such a difficult time for our country.”
Going on a whim, O’Hara started Irish Fest Camden and at the time, she was not an event organizer. Seven years later, that has changed.
“Well, after seven years maybe I am now,” she said of her two “career” paths. “I’ve had a 25-year career with a Fortune 500 company in global leadership roles in manufacturing, contract operations and product management.”
O’Hara is proud of the growth and nurturing of Irish Fest Camden. However she says with a great sense of pride that her rewarding job title is Mom.
“#boymom to be precise. My greatest blessings are my husband Joe, our 12-year-old son Reagan, our nine-year-old identical twins, Titus and Levi, and my adult stepsons Tommy and Luke and daughter-in-law Ashley,” O’Hara said.