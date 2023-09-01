Elgin logo

During Elgin Town Council’s meeting Tuesday, council will consider 11 new business license applications and five charity permit requests, along with items concerning the Elgin Community Center, a rezoning request and the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

The 11 business license applications are for 3AS4U Bounce House (rentals), Cozzy Blankets (crafts), Case Maria Restaurant (for a new Federal Tax ID number), Loads of Flavour (food truck), Helados Las Estriias (ice cream truck), Megan’s Cleaning Services (residential cleaners), Pizza for Pyros (food truck), Wilder ERA Realty (real estate), Blanwright Event Planning (vendor events at Potter Community Park), The Dog Wrangler (food truck) and Ashley’s (food truck).