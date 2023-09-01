During Elgin Town Council’s meeting Tuesday, council will consider 11 new business license applications and five charity permit requests, along with items concerning the Elgin Community Center, a rezoning request and the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
The 11 business license applications are for 3AS4U Bounce House (rentals), Cozzy Blankets (crafts), Case Maria Restaurant (for a new Federal Tax ID number), Loads of Flavour (food truck), Helados Las Estriias (ice cream truck), Megan’s Cleaning Services (residential cleaners), Pizza for Pyros (food truck), Wilder ERA Realty (real estate), Blanwright Event Planning (vendor events at Potter Community Park), The Dog Wrangler (food truck) and Ashley’s (food truck).
The five charity permit requests are for Munchies SC, Midlands Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, A Gift of Glass, Piece by Piece Autism Support Group, and The Dog Wrangler.
Under old business, Councilman Brad Hanley has requested an update on the Elgin Community Center.
Under new business, Elgin Police Department Chief Alan Anders will provide an update.
A “diaper” proclamation has been placed on the agenda by Mayor Melissa Emmons with plans for Shameka Huff to be in attendance.
Samantha Gumm of the Young Farmer and Rancher Association of Kershaw County will make a presentation.
Council will then consider first reading of an ordinance that would rezone Potter Community Park (2427 Main St.) from RS1 (residential) to GC1 (general commercial).
Council will then take up first reading of the town’s new comprehensive plan.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Elgin Town Hall, 2469 Main St., and is open to the public. The meeting is livestreamed via the town’s official Facebook page.