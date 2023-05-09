FLORENCE — This was hardly going to be a pep talk or, speech given to a team preparing to play for a state title. It was also far from the environment which first-year Camden High boys’ tennis coach Abby Baytes probably envisioned just a few hours earlier.
As the Bulldog players loaded into the bus for the trip to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, Baytes knew this would be no ordinary day and not for the obvious reason.
Just hours earlier, late Friday evening, a friend of several of the CHS players was tragically killed in a boating accident on the Wateree River. The shocking news shook more than one Bulldog as they slowly made their way onto the bus for Saturday’s 1 p.m. AAA state title pairing with Upper State champion D.W. Daniel.
Baytes offered the option to any and all of her players to skip the pairing if they felt they were unprepared emotionally given the grim circumstances. A little more than an hour after the match started, it was over as the Bulldogs won the program’s first state title since 1991 with a dominating 5-1 victory.
Camden (13-2) swept the five singles’ pairings in straight sets while its only blemish came at second doubles. On a day in which, earlier in the week, rain was forecast and after a morning of glum faces, there were smiles all around for the Bulldogs and their strong contingent of fans who made the 50-minutes trip east.
“This morning, the boys actually lost a friend in an accident,” Baytes said of the moo as she greeted her team Saturday morning. “They found out this morning and when we first got on the bus, there were a lot of emotions, obviously.
“We just kind of told them that if today, ‘If you need to sit out or today just isn’t working for you, we need to do whatever’s best for you.’ Every single one of them said that they still wanted to play … to play for their friend, to play for their team and to play for their school. As a coach, that speaks volumes as to who these young men are and that they went out there and they did win, it makes it extra special.”
Once on the court, the Dogs were all business. The wins came fast and furious. The first player off the court for Camden was junior Hank Greenway who made quick work of the Lions’ Brian Troung in winning by identical 6-2 scores. Soon thereafter, senior Alex Hinton made his way from the playing surface following a methodical 6-1, 6-0 victory over Ian Burton as the Lower State champions went on top or keeps at 2-1.
In fifth singles, CHs junior Wilson Nash took down Brookes Dunn, 6-2, in the first set before Dunn rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the second only for Nash — — who is also a starting linebacker for Brian Rimpf’s football Bulldogs in the fall — — to get the 6-4 win and the sweep.
Needing one more win to put this one in the books and assure a first doubles match would not be needed, Camden junior Slade Funderburk secured the capper in downing Andrew Magee, 6-3, 6-2, as the CHS crowd gave a silent eruption across the way since junior David Pope’s first singles match with Allen Howz was still ongoing. With all eyes on him, Pope followed up a 6-3 first set win by taking the second, 6-4, as his teammates stormed the court, water bottles in hand, while sending flumes of water into the air in celebration.
The only hiccup on the warm afternoon in the Pee Dee for Camden came in second doubles as Daniel’s Nolan Garrett and Aiden Rollins stopped the CHS tandem of Brett Elliott and James Burns, 6-3, 6-2.
Laughing when asked how easy the season was for a first-year coach and joking that it was a “piece of cake,” Baytes became serious as she threw the entire spotlight on her team.
“It’s surreal. We always we that we could do it, but to actually be here and have it happening, it’s surreal,” she said of the state title run.
“They’ve been playing together since they were nine or 10. They have a great dynamic,” she said of her squad which will return four of its five starters in singles. “They really are brothers. They hang out, obviously, at practice, but they hang out, just about every day after practice, too. I think that just the dynamic they have as a group makes a huge difference.”
A Camden High alum, Baytes was familiar with Daniel’s history as a strong athletic program and knew that the Lions defeated CHS for the AAA football title in 2020 and 2021.
“Camden has a history with them, as I’m sure you know,” she said. “Just the nerves and pressure riding on us with football losing to Daniel, we wanted to change the status quo on that. We have two football players (Nash and Carter Rimpf) on the team as well as three seniors. It means the world to them and us.”
Taking all the action first from a bag chair before making his way to watch the action on all six courts was retired Camden High tennis coach, Roger Smoak, who led the Bulldogs to the school’s only state championship in the sport 32 years ago.
Baytes said Smoak remains a part of the Camden High tennis program as both a fan and a mentor to Baytes and assistant coach Reece Stanton. Having Smoak and his wife, Glady, on hand Saturday and still being part of the program was the icing on the cake.
“It’s great,” Baytes said of the benefits provided by having the state’s winningest tennis coach “on call” at any time. “He’s a great mentor to our boys and to us, as well. We’re very thankful for him and his experience.”
“We love having him around. He comes around to the courts all the time,” said Stanton. “We’ve been excited to share this with him and his wife, as well.”