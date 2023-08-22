Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Camden Elementary School (CES) went into lockdown mode and then made the decision to evacuate after a bomb threat was made against the school. CES Principal Matia Goodwin sent out the following message to parents:
“Camden Elementary received a bomb threat directed at our school this morning. While law enforcement believes that the threat has a very low probability of being credible, they are evacuating the school as a precaution. Once the school has been cleared, we will return to the building. We are working diligently to minimize any disruptions and to ensure that our school day continues as smoothly as possible. Thank you for your continued support.”
A number of parents flocked to the school and were kept across the street at the park next to the rear of Camden Archives and Museum. Sometime after the all-clear was given, many of those parents decided to take their children home for the day.
Police and other first responders blocked off Laurens Street, from Broad to Mill streets, routing traffic away from the area as a precaution.
In a press release issued around noon Friday, Camden Police Department (CPD) Chief Jack Rushing said officers were notified by Kershaw County Central Dispatch that someone had claimed to have placed explosives in CES and that they were, potentially, in the parking lot or somewhere near the school.
CPD School Resource Officer Sgt. David Morales, who is assigned to the school, worked with school administrators to place the school on lockdown.
“The responding officers secured the area around CES and began checking the parking lot for threats or devices,” Rushing said in the press release. “No immediate threats or devices were discovered, so the CES staff and responding CPD officers evacuated the students. After all students and staff were evacuated, a search/sweep of the building and surrounding area was conducted. No devices or suspicious packages were located, and the building was deemed safe for the students and staff to return to school.”
Rushing praised the inter-agency cooperation that responded to the school, including the Camden Fire Department, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, and S.C. Highway Patrol.
“The cooperation, communication and professionalism that was displayed by all responding departments was impressive,” Rushing said. “I am proud of how our public safety community and school administrators and teachers responded to protect the children and staff of Camden Elementary School.”
He said the investigation into the threat is ongoing. There were no updates as of Monday morning.