Bomb threat at CES

Some parents and guardians wait to pick up their children from Camden Elementary School following a bomb threat late Thursday morning. The threat, which turned out to be a hoax, came in around 10:45 a.m. and was followed by a lockdown and then an evacuation. In addition to the Camden Police Department, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Highway Patrol and Camden Fire Department responded to the scene. The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division also provided remote support.

 Martin L. Cahn/C-I

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Camden Elementary School (CES) went into lockdown mode and then made the decision to evacuate after a bomb threat was made against the school. CES Principal Matia Goodwin sent out the following message to parents:

“Camden Elementary received a bomb threat directed at our school this morning. While law enforcement believes that the threat has a very low probability of being credible, they are evacuating the school as a precaution. Once the school has been cleared, we will return to the building. We are working diligently to minimize any disruptions and to ensure that our school day continues as smoothly as possible. Thank you for your continued support.”