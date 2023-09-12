Lugoff-Elgin finished second overall in a five-team swim meet which included Camden, Westwood, A.C. Flora and Richland Northeast on Thursday at the Kershaw County Aquatic Center.
Lugoff-Elgin, combined, came in second while the L-E boys came in first overall and girls were second behind A.C.Flora.
The Demons’ 400 freestyle relay came in first, setting a team record while becoming the first 400 L-E boys’ relay to get a state qualifying time. The swimmers were Zashawn Barr, Titus Linnekin, Watson Harvley and Noah Ryan Robins. The same group was third in the 200 freestyle relay and improved their state time.
Harvley was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly and improved his state time in both. Linnekin was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle. Barr was second in the 100 butterfly and qualified for state on top of setting a new team record as well as coming in third in the 100 backstroke while setting a new team record and qualifying for state there as well.
The 200 freestyle relay of William Coble, Griffin Proctor, Cooper Davis, and Hayden Haff came in fourth while Luke Nichols was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
The girls’ 200 freestyle relay of Layla Miller, Lydia Cyrier, Carlee Statham and Zoe Branham came in second and the relay squad of Angel Snyder, Niki Snyder, Ariana Johnson and Braelyn McCathern came in third. The medley relay of Carlee Statham, Layla Farmer, Allyssa Tutt and Abby Tutt came in fourth. The 400 relay of Camryn West, Lydia Cyrier, Layla Miller, and Zoe Branham came in third.
Branham and Miller went third and fourth in the 50 freestyle. Cyrier was fourth in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke with Poe fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Camden High top performers: The Lady Bulldogs’ foursome of Camden Kimpton, Maci Kimpton, Emory Gunter and Grace Boyce won 200 freestyle, improving their state time, and came in second in the medley relay.
Boyce took the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 individual medley. She set team records in both and qualified for state in both.
Gunter was second in the 100 butterfly and qualified for state. Camden Kimpton and Maci Kimpton went third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle and Camden qualified for state in the 100 freestyle. Savannah Bell was fourth in the 100 breaststroke while the 400 freestyle relay of Savannah Bell, Alexis Pitassi, Maggie Blank and Laine Redfearn came in fourth.
For the Bulldogs, Nicholas Lounsbery was third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle while teammate James Boyce was fourth in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.