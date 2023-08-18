This week County Crime Report from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office starts off on page A4 with thefts and break-ins at a number of churches in the county.
Three of the churches reported that their air conditioning (or HVAC) units had been stolen. In one case, the congregation noticed because — as well all know — it’s been hot lately. A fourth church reported a break-in that may or may not have involved a squatter in one of the church’s buildings during which some checks were stolen.
Most any crime is bad, but ones involving houses of worship? That’s pretty low. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon, at least not anymore.
Over the years, we’ve had church vans stolen or their catalytic converters removed. We’ve had musical instruments and equipment stolen from churches. And we’ve had car break-ins at churches ... while people were inside attending services.
Even if you’re not very God-fearing, you should feel really, really ashamed for committing any crime that violates the sanctity of a church or synagogue or mosque or temple of any kind.
As we said, unfortunately, this is no longer uncommon. Aside from suggesting to congregations that they be vigilant — make sure doors are locked, maybe take up a collection for at least an alarm if not a security system — and, as we wrote in an editorial about a month ago, don’t forget to lock your vehicle and remember not to leave anything valuable inside of it.
Meanwhile, while we have no idea what percentage of people who even think about committing crimes read this newspaper, we’d like to offer people having such thoughts a couple of hints: 1) Don’t commit crimes. If you don’t commit a crime, we don’t have to print a story about it and you don’t end up in jail. 2) If you’re going to commit a crime, don’t target a church. If you weren’t already on your way, you’ll probably end up getting kicked a whole lot faster to the “bad place” when your time’s up. If you believe in such things. If you don’t, well you still might end up there.
We’re being a little cheeky here, so let’s get back to reality: Some crimes perpetrated against places of worship are truly, truly evil. Luckily, we’ve rarely had to report on things like that here, and we hope we never have to again. Still, even little crimes are harmful, and should not go unpunished.
We hope the sheriff’s department can track down those responsible for the break-in and thefts we’re reporting today and bring them to justice.