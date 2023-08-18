Editorial logo

This week County Crime Report from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office starts off on page A4 with thefts and break-ins at a number of churches in the county.

Three of the churches reported that their air conditioning (or HVAC) units had been stolen. In one case, the congregation noticed because — as well all know — it’s been hot lately. A fourth church reported a break-in that may or may not have involved a squatter in one of the church’s buildings during which some checks were stolen.