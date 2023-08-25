Mystery Plant

Today’s Mystery Plant is Actaea pachypoda, also known as “Doll’s eyes,” or “White baneberry

 Photo by Linda Lee

They say that when you are in a field of corn, you have to be careful what you say, since there are so many ears. Similarly, there are various forests in the eastern United States in which you have to be careful what you do, because there are plenty of eyes. Little, white, staring eyes.

This plant is a native herb, and it is reasonably common in damp, rich forests and on mountain slopes, from New Brunswick and Ontario well into the Great Lakes, then south through parts of Arkansas, and all the way south to the Florida panhandle … where it is rare. I’ve seen it way up in the flowery hollers of the Allegheny Mountains, growing alongside violets, cohosh, trilliums, ginseng, and Solomon’s-seal. In the Carolinas and Virginia, our mysterious herb is mostly a plant of the mountains and upper piedmont.