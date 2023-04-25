Around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, someone drove by a home on Stewart Street and fired at least one round into a vehicle with at least one person inside.
During the early morning hours Friday, the Camden Police Department (CPD) — with assistance from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office — arrested the young man they believe responsible.
In a press release issued early Saturday morning, CPD Lt. Penny Lloyd identified the suspect as 17-year-old Robert Edward Lee Willams. Lloyd said deputies assisted officers in executing a search warrant at Williams’ home located out in the county.
She said despite Williams’ age, he is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, malicious injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Lloyd said no one was injured and that investigators anticipate pressing charges against other potential suspects.
“This case is still under investigation,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD at (803) 425-6025.