The remains of the Camden 14 — the 12 Continental soldiers, one British Loyalist, and one Fraser Highlander — are lying in repose today at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site’s Kershaw-Cornwallis House. The public may pay its respects from 7 p.m. until midnight.
The remains arrived Thursday afternoon following a procession that left at 8:15 a.m. from the Richland County Coroner’s Office where they have been carefully and reverently examined and made its way to Camden Military Academy and then on to other schools in Kershaw County. Their caskets — carried by U.S. Army Humvees — returned to Columbia for a short press conference at the S.C. State Capitol, were then honored at Fort Jackson, and then returned to Camden for a 5 p.m. arrival ceremony.
Today’s programs surrounding the Camden Burials event include:
• Living History Camp at Historic Camden, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Features reenactors portraying characters in honor of the Camden 14.
• Meet the Artist: Dale Watson at Revolutionary War Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Watson is a Charleston-based artist known for recreating American Revolutionary scenes. (Registration required)
• U.S. Army Old Guard Concert and Demonstration, Historic Camden, 6 p.m. — The Fort Jackson U.S. Army band performs with narrated demonstration by the U.S. Army Old Guard.
The evening concert will open with the Camden Community Concert Band. Though free and open to the public, prior online registration is required. There will be food trucks available on site. Those wishing to attend should bring a chair or blanket for seating, and parking is available in nearby lots.
Saturday will see the funeral services for the Camden 14, as follows:
• Funeral cortège from Historic Camden to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 9 to 10:30 a.m. — the public is invited to line the route to observe the caskets containing the remains transported by horse-drawn caissons. (Roads to be blocked to vehicular traffic.)
• Funeral service at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 East DeKalb St., 11 a.m. to noon — the public is invited to this joint Anglican-Presbyterian outdoor service in front of the church that will feature a fly-by by the U.S. Air Force’s 79th Fighter Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base.
• Burial Honors Ceremony, Camden Battlefield and Longleaf Pine Preserve, 1698 Flat Rock Road (approximately 8 miles north of Camden), 3 p.m. — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster along with other U.S. and national dignitaries, will make remarks, and the U.S. and British armies will render military honors, with another fly-by, this time by S.C. Army National Guard helicopters.
During the joint service at Bethesda Presbyterian, the caissons will be transported to a point on Flat Rock Road near the battlefield. After the service, the U.S. Army will again provide its Humvees to transport the Camden 14’s remains from the church to where the caissons are stationed.
Those wishing to attend the Burial Honors Ceremony must register, and attendance is limited to the first 5,000 people to register. All attendees must be in place by 2:30 p.m. to facilitate the cortège’s arrival by 3 p.m.
There are three transportation options to reach the battlefield ceremony for those who register:
• A free, printed parking pass for limited, designated car parking near the battlefield, with an upwards of a 1-mile walk from the parking area.
• A shuttle bus.
• Groups who hire their own chartered bus.
To learn more, visit www.scbattlegroundtrust.org/saturday-details/9-Burial Honors Ceremony.
The last program on Saturday will be a dinner theater presentation of “The Battle of Camden Play” at 7 p.m. at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. This special performance is for Patron donors only.
A free performance of the play will be presented by the Kershaw County Historical Society, also at Bethesda Presbyterian, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Remains to be interred laterThe one thing that will not happen this weekend is the actual reinternment of the Camden 14’s remains.
The Chronicle-Independent learned early Thursday that the remains will be reburied at a later date, following the creation of a new national cemetery on the battlefield grounds.
“The U.S. Army has a legislative mandate to provide perpetual care to American war dead,” S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust CEO Doug Bostick said. “The Secretary of the U.S. Army, Kershaw County, Historic Camden and the Trust will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a cemetery at the battlefield in which they will be reinterred.”
Bostick said following Saturday’s ceremony at the battlefield, the remains will be transported to a funeral home, which will care for them until such time as the new cemetery is created. The cement vaults created for them will also be held in reserve until such time as the remains are reburied.
“But everything else is going as planned,” Bostick said of this weekend’s events. “From our perspective, this is still a win. We didn’t want them going to a national cemetery somewhere else. We wanted them to stay in Camden, and they will.”
Bostick said when the cemetery is complete, all 14 of the remains will be buried there: the 12 Continentals, the Fraser Highlander and the British Loyalist, thought to be from North Carolina.