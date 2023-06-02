It was the message nobody wants to receive … or, believe.
Last Thursday morning, some four days before he would pass away at the way-too-young age of 41, former Camden High teacher/coach and good friend Stephen Sutusky called me at my office. It was hardly unusual since we had talked or saw each several times a week for the better part of the last 15 years.
This conversation came one day after he called me with his voice strained. The phone line crackled when he coughed; battling HLH for some three and a half years will do that to you. On Thursday, though, his voice rang clear as a bell. I was excited and told him as much. Maybe, I thought, he was on the rebound in spite of calling from his hospital bed at MUSC in Charleston.
Stephen tempered my enthusiasm by telling me that neither of us would be laughing in a few minutes. He told me about the impending surgery which “could go either way” and that he was going to tell his doctors to “roll the dice” and see if it might save him.
Several seconds later, we were both in tears as he asked what no person had ever asked of me before. “T.D., if this all goes wrong, I am legally asking you to write the funniest and wittiest obituary ever. I want it to be better than those fake stories you would send when I was coaching girls’ soccer at Camden.”
I told Stephen that I didn’t plan on writing his obit anytime soon and that I would talk to him later. He pressed on, though, telling me how much he loved me and my wife, Susan. Later that night or, early Friday morning, Stephen left me a voice mail included in which were to be his final words before he passed after the disease finally got the best of him. I had no idea of this fact until Stephen’s wife, Shelby, asked if I could tell her what her husband said to me. Fortunately, I saved the voice mail and sent it to her, along with a copy of the note regarding his obituary wish.
After talking to my wife and our friend Stephen Smoak, who was attached on the email with Stephen Sutusky’s final wishes as to the obituary, it was decided that we had to play it straight. The obit would, one day, be read by his four-year old daughter Stella and it wouldn’t be fair to her or to Stephen’s family to turn it into our own personal comedy corner.
So instead, old buddy, this column is going to have to do.
Where do you begin? When it comes to Stephen Sutusky, fiction became fact.
Who else, when posing as a quasi-professional sports photographer at a Carolina Panthers’ game, was spotted by a member of the team’s Top Cats’ cheerleading squad, received a huge hug from a former Dreher High classmate and drew raised eyebrows with a member of the Seahawks asking, ‘Who’s that guy,” upon witnessing the scene?
Who else would call you in the late evening hours to ask you to guess who he was with and talking to — — it was Jalen Rose and Juwan Howard, by the way ---, while in Charlotte for a weekend trip?
Who else, when you and your wife were staying at an Airbnb apartment in Charleston, would call you to say that he was also in town and was staying in a Rainbow Row mansion with some friends?
The answer to the above questions is Stephen Sutusky or, as the female teachers at Camden High would call his, “Stevie.”
To say his having fun and games and never being a stranger to whomever he met would be a disservice to everything he accomplished in his short time on this earth which came to an all-too-early end in the wee hours Monday morning.
Some people wish for fortune and fun things to happen to them. Stephen didn’t wait. He reached out and grabbed them while having a good time every step of the way. But he was not selfish in this or any respect. Always the life of the party and ever-smiling, Stephen brought us and many others along for his magic carpet ride.
There are stories which — — and I’m sure at his visitation tonight in Irmo followed by Saturday’s memorial service ---, will be told. Some of those tales cannot and will not be repeated in this paper. That’s what personal memory banks are for.
For all the fun times, though, there was a serious, warm and compassionate side to Stephen Sutusky who, before leaving Camden High in 2015 for a vice principal job in Richland County that year, was on the fast track to being placed behind a desk in an administrative role in the Kershaw County school system.
Education was not just about books and studies for Stephen, who was a voracious reader and would often recommend books which he finished reading to his multitude of friends. Anyone could pass a class by memorizing the words in a textbook and following the instructions, he went the extra mile, rather than yard.
Stephen not only bent the rules when it came to dealing with students and how they should be treated, he twisted them like a corkscrew-shaped roller coaster. He expanded the role of teacher to include terms such as counselor, sounding board and because of his youth and enthusiasm for life, friend.
One of if not the most heartfelt stories of Stephen’s going over and above the call of duty came when one of his former Lady Bulldog soccer players learned of his passing. She recounted to Stephen’s assistant coach at the time, Pam Chickering, of how she came from what could best be described as far from ideal circumstances at home. When she was a high school senior, Stephen became her ad hoc advisor. He drove her to a college visit, counseled her as to what great things awaited her after leaving Camden High while taking her to Five Guys for lunch.
That former player became a woman who took the ball which Stephen gave her and ran with it. Tomorrow, she will be wed in Virginia. It pains her not to be able to attend her friend’s final farewell, so before she takes her vows, she said she will ask for a moment of silence for someone who could not be there in body, but will be right alongside her in spirit.
There are many more stories such as this as who the depth and passion which Stephen Sutusky had for not just his former players and students he taught, but every person who was lucky enough to have crossed his path. If you met him just once, you were never a stranger again, but a friend.
We hear it all too often in situations like these that they broke the mold when they made Stephen Sutusky. No truer words have ever appeared in the 30-plus years in these pages. Godspeed, old buddy.
Well, Sutusky, that’s what I’ve got. I know you would have probably wanted some of those old made-up stories as to your taking a head coaching job with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League or that you were in line to be the offensive coordinator for the Steelers given some of the crazy plays you drew up in the dirt while coaching jayvee football at Camden High, but space limitations and the tears streaming down my face just aren’t going to allow that to happen.
I guess I speak for your multitude of friends when I say that we shouldn’t be sad that it’s over, but be glad that it happened. Thanks for taking us all on one helluva wild ride in such a short time.
And hey, some of the old gang got together Monday night to share our grief, swap stories and celebrate your life. Before leaving, we raised a toast in your honor. Fittingly, it was Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon you had always wanted to try, but never got the chance to taste. It went down smooth, but it was not the same as having you there, telling stories on yourself and laughing until you cried while we did the same.
Until we meet again, keep them loose up there. I know the party is just starting now that you’re in town and that you will put us all on the guest list. And, by the way, make sure you are sporting your sunglasses so we can pick you out quickly because, as you always said of yourself, “The sun never sets on a bad ass.”
(Tom Didato is the sports editor of the Chronicle-Independent. Email him at tdidato@chronicle-independent.com.)