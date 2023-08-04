Knock-knock. Who’s there? It’s me, Father Time. I wanted to remind you your 40th reunion is just around the corner and to confirm it’s on your calendar. Yikes! Hard to believe it’s been 40 years since I graduated from high school. It happens and without delay. As much as we’d like to, rotating the clock’s hands in a counter motion has never been an option.

There it sits in my mailbox, an eye-catching “save the date” postcard announcing the day and time of my upcoming reunion. The bold-colored words seem to jump off the paper screaming, “are you coming — will you be there?” Most of us can relate. Receiving an invitation to your high school reunion can stir up complex emotions from the past or quite frankly none at all. Some of us will be planning our reunion attire at first glance of the announcement; while others will be reluctant to attend. Many will not give their presence a second thought. But consider for a minute the consequences of not going, of missing out. Miss is a word with various interpretations. One definition is to fail to attend. Simply put one failed to go. Another meaning of the word is to leave out explained in this context as you left this event off your schedule. A third definition which deems most applicable here is to feel the absence of or to fail to experience.

Paula Joseph is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.