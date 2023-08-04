Knock-knock. Who’s there? It’s me, Father Time. I wanted to remind you your 40th reunion is just around the corner and to confirm it’s on your calendar. Yikes! Hard to believe it’s been 40 years since I graduated from high school. It happens and without delay. As much as we’d like to, rotating the clock’s hands in a counter motion has never been an option.
There it sits in my mailbox, an eye-catching “save the date” postcard announcing the day and time of my upcoming reunion. The bold-colored words seem to jump off the paper screaming, “are you coming — will you be there?” Most of us can relate. Receiving an invitation to your high school reunion can stir up complex emotions from the past or quite frankly none at all. Some of us will be planning our reunion attire at first glance of the announcement; while others will be reluctant to attend. Many will not give their presence a second thought. But consider for a minute the consequences of not going, of missing out. Miss is a word with various interpretations. One definition is to fail to attend. Simply put one failed to go. Another meaning of the word is to leave out explained in this context as you left this event off your schedule. A third definition which deems most applicable here is to feel the absence of or to fail to experience.
What do we have to lose by going to our reunions? Perhaps nothing. We have a unique opportunity that usually only rolls around once a decade. We have the chance to reconnect with the people who were raised in the same area and in the same period of time as ourselves. We spent many years in the company of these individuals; the nostalgia is colossal and worth revisiting. The memories help us appreciate the bonds we formed in such a shaping time of our lives. There were many lessons we learned, some good, some bad, but they helped shape us in to the people we are today.
The images we may have had in high school of ourselves and of others are worthy of being challenged, and a reunion is the perfect stage. It gives us the chance to look at who we once were in light of who we are now. It’s an occasion where we can let go of our past uncertainties or fears, and introduce our wiser selves. It’s a moment when popularity contests are no longer a thing, and conversations are real. There is nothing to prove, and no need to brag. It’s a time to laugh at remembering it all — the unforgiving fashion choices, the tongue-tied moments, the awkward exchange with a crush, the best friends. We know the reminiscent stories will be epic, and cleaning to our souls. We will share the joys, the losses, the highs, the lows.
Time is a great leveler and teacher. And it doesn’t slow down for regrets. I can’t help but think here about John Mayer’s 1999 hit, No Such Thing. He sings, “I just can’t wait ’til my 10-year reunion / I’m gonna bust down the double doors / and when I stand on this table before you / you will know what all this time was for.” Fair to say, there’s a good chance we will see how time has built us and whatever amount has passed, it was all worth it. Don’t regret a miss!
Paula Joseph is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.