South Florence rallied from a 4-3 deficit by scoring the tying run in the bottom of the fourth before adding three more runs in its final two at-bats to end Lugoff-Elgin’s season in the 4A Bracket 1 Lower state softball tournament with a 7-4 win over the visiting Lady Demons on Monday.
The win came two days after L-E traveled to South Florence and forced a final game by knocking off the hosts team, 12-0, Saturday afternoon.
South Florence advanced to the best-of-three 4A Lower State championship series against crosstown rival West Florence while L-E closed out a 15-11 season under first-year head coach Jessica Frye.
The Lady Demons grabbed a 1-0 lead after a half-inning of play as Aubre Moore led off by reaching on a dropped third strike pitch. She scored the game’s first run on a Reece Pickett double to left field.
The Lady Bruins scored three times in the third to take a brief 3-1 advantage thanks to the Lady Demons matching that figure in the fourth.
L-E’s fourth inning rally started with one out as Ella Sheorn was hit by a pitch. Camryn Jordan followed with a single to right field which put runners on the corners for Ashley Dooley whose ground ball out to shortstop plated Sheorn with the second run. Moore then legged out an infield single which brought Jordan home while Moore scored the go-ahead run when Maren Cox reached on an outfield error.
The Lady Demon lead would not hold up long as SF evened things with a run in the fourth before tacking on two more in the fifth and closing the scoring with a solo run in the sixth to go on top, 7-4.
L-E managed seven hits on the night to the Lady Bruins’ 11. Pickett, who went the first 3.1 innings inside the pitching circle before giving way to Mallory Branham, had two of the Lady Demons’ hits on the evening.