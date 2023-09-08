The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
06/27/2023: 1762 Blackwell Pond Road, Bethune — Reddick, John Chesley to Scott, Shirley R., $5 for 1 acre.
08/03/2023: 3022-C Mungo Road, Bethune — White, Carolyn J. to Frazier, Alvania, $10 for 1.53 acres.
08/15/2023: 513 College St. East and 512 King St. East, Bethune — Miller, W.C. to Miller, Dorothy Mae, $0 for a total of 1.18 acres.
08/18/2023: 23 Old Georgetown Road East (portion), Bethune — Griffin, Donald E. to Griffin, Sidney R., $5 for 1 acre.
Camden
07/28/2023: 268 Williams Road, Camden — Adamson, Henry C. to Branham, Steven, $138,000 for 1 acre.
07/28/2023: 602 Cooper St., Camden — Martin, Evelyn Lorraine to Martin, Evelyn Lorraine, $5 for one lot.
08/02/2023: 602 Cooper St., Camden — Sydnor, James, et al, to Martin Evelyn Lorraine, $5 for one lot.
08/07/2023: 2012 Forest Drive, Camden — Wilson, Harriet B. to Tesch, Robert W., $229,900 for one lot.
08/08/2023: 969 Red Hill Road. Camden — West, Carol R. to Butler, Jalianne S., $260,000 for 1.43 acres.
08/10/2023: 1517 Albert St., Camden — Mitchell, Anna R. to Degroat, Bradley, et al, $150,000 for one lot.
08/11/2023: 1603 Hasty Road, Camden — Solomon, Terrell A. to Mackay, Stephen C., $213,000 for one lot.
08/11/2023: 336 Lorick Horton Road, Camden — Garnett, Gerald and Rebecca W. to Garnett, Rebecca W., $0 for 88.8 acres.
08/14/2023: 27 Gardner St. South, Camden — Bock, Ryan K. to Anderson, Megan N., $234,000 for one lot.
08/14/2023: 870-A Woodgate Road, Camden — Garren Family Real Estate to Galloway, Harvey L., $200,000 for 8.5 acres.
08/15/2023: 391 and 397 Seegars Mill Road, Camden — Arnett, Steven to Gossett, Robert $349,900 for a total of 2.01 acres.
08/16/2023: 62 Pitts St., Camden — Thompson, Coy R. to Thompson, Coy R., $5 for one lot.
08/16/2023: 173 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Olivier, Sachella Latoya, $248,588 for .21 acre.
08/17/2023: 777 Burroughs Road, Camden — Moses, Eleases to Moses, Elease R. (life estate), $5 for 15.5 acres.
08/17/2023: 805 Savage St., Camden — Sheorn, Marshall B. to Olano, Francisco P., $150,000 for .42 acre.
08/17/2023: 37 Lee Road, Camden — Spitzer, Karen J. to Freeman, Charles D., $12,500 for one lot.
08/18/2023: 1604 Campbell St., Camden — Martinez, Jose M. to Flores, Ana Guadalupe Gutierrez, $64,000 for one lot.
08/18/2023: 200 Shannon Lane, Camden — Shull, Sandra Shomaker to Shull, Sandra S., $5 for 1.74 acres.
08/18/2023: 1945 White Road, Camden — Bourdeau, Renee S. to Barfield III, James R., $29,000 for .84 acre.
08/18/2023: 251 Mt. Zion Road, Camden — Movin’ In Construction LLC to Harris, David, $330,000 for 2.04 acres.
08/21/2023: 2136, 2192 and 2202 Flint Hill Road, Camden — Ogburn, Serena R., et al, to Ogburn, Serena R., et al, $5 for a total of 76.5 acres.
08/21/2023: 112 Southern Lake Court, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Spence, Hiram Warner, $420,714 for .44 acre.
08/22/2023: 8 Cedar Place, Camden — Clyburn, Jean Lord to Clyburn, Jean Lord (life estate), $5 for one lot.
08/22/2023: 1713 B St., Camden --City of Camden to Alsup, Katrina, $6,100 for one lot.
08/22/2023: 190 Catawba Timber Road, Camden — Eddings, Richard to Eddings, Caroline A., $0 for 2.27 acres.
08/23/2023: 2171 Mallard Lane, Camden — Jaygator 21 LLC to Lakeside Blues LLC, $950,000 for one lot.
Cassatt
08/14/2023: 895 Cheraw Road, Cassatt — McCaskill, Darryl to Herrera, Ishmal, $3,000 for 3 acres.
08/15/2023: 2040-A Old CC Road, Cassatt — Johnson, Frank to Lee, Shirley B., $0 for 9 acres.
08/19/2023: 1149-A Rogers Road, Cassatt — Alexander, John G. to Alexander, Cindy J., $1 for 1.4 acres.
08/21/2023: 1520 Hall Road, Cassatt — Peebles, Stephen Van to Anderson, Grayson M., $4,000 for 1.25 acres.
Elgin
02/06/2023: 629, 633, 651 and 681 Barfield Road, Elgin — Jackson, Laura T. to Haag, Neil Eric, $0 for a total of 24.88 acres.
06/14/2023: 1089 Chestnut Hill Road, Elgin — Catoe, Jill B. (tax collector) to RB Tax Investments LLC, $24,000 for 6.76 acres.
07/26/2023: 45 Harvest Glen Drive, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Willis, Shaniqwua, $308,495 for .17 acre.
08/04/2023: 23 Sugar Maple Court, Elgin — Fazio, Kayla to Nekos, Russell Jay, $260,000 for .77 acre.
08/15/2023: 40 and 44 Bird Song Lane, Elgin — Tap & Tag Properties LLC to Moler, Gary D., $50,000 for a total of .83 acre.
08/15/2023: 1414 Haigs Creek Drive, Elgin — Knecht, Kenneth to XWAD LLC, $160,000 for .84 acre.
08/16/2023: 820 Elginwood Drive, Elgin — Wilson, James Jr. to Brickley, Donna, $0 for 8.9 acres.
08/16/2023: 820 Elginwood Drive, Elgin — Brickley, Donna to Brickley, Donna M., $5 for 8.9 acres.
08/16/2023: 135 Abbey Road, Elgin — Hill, Timothy A. to Johnson, Jason, $368,000 for .28 acres.
08/16/2023: 196 Jeffers Cir., Elgin — Sauer, Glenn R. to the estate of David Lee Stephenson, $5 for 2 acres.
08/17/2023: 2026-A and -B U.S. 1 South, Elgin — Worthington, Morris W. to Sims, Teddy J., $50,000 for a total of 2.8 acres.
08/17/2023: 25, 31, 39, 40, 44 and 83 Bird Song Lane; 9 Jonquil Court, Elgin — Country Properties Tap & Tag Properties LLC $100,000 for a total of 3.9 acres.
08/17/2023: 2256 Whippoorwill Lane, Elgin — Newman, Albert R. to Newman, Denny R., $0 for one lot.
08/18/2023: 8 Driftwood Ave., Elgin — Porter Sr., Jacob Bruce to Burson, Michael, $185,000 for .26 acre.
08/21/2023: 73 Teaberry Lane, Elgin — Robertson, Daniel E. to Scott, Anthony, $415,000 for 1.09 acres.
Kershaw
04/25/2023: 1507 Threatt Road, Kershaw — Threatt Road LLC to Grullon, Johanna, $9,000 for 1 acre.
05/26/2023: 1133 Buffalo Creek Road, Kershaw — Faulkenberry, Benny K. and Phyllis to Bowers, Melissa F., $40,000 for 14.3 acres.
05/26/2023: 1139 Buffalo Creek Road, Kershaw — Faulkenberry, Benny K, to Bowers, Melissa F., $40,000 for 1 acre.
08/11/2023: 1331 Scott Road, Kershaw — Austin. Audrey F. to Austin, Ernest Stephen, $1 for 1.31 acres.
Liberty Hill
08/01/2023: 2329 Dolan Lane, Liberty Hill — Moore, Marty David to Moore, Christian David, et al, $0 for one lot.
08/18/2023: 2478 Cottage Lane, Liberty Hill — Broughton, Lucinda B. to Ogburn, Sherry B., $100 for one lot.
Lugoff
08/09/2023: 1143 Medfield Road, Lugoff — Mangual, Eddie to Mangual, Eddie, $10 for .39 acre.
08/11/2023: 1294 Horsehead Branch Road, Lugoff — Silver Canoe LLC to Gramling III, Oscar A., $204,500 for 1.38 acres.
08/15/2023: 30 Trinity School Road, Lugoff — Sandbrink, Evelyn L. to Warren Tyler, $235,000 for 1 acre.
08/15/2023: 1282 Sunset Drive, Lugoff — Alderman, Richard to Alderman, Amber R., $0 for one lot.
08/16/2023: 1012 McKittrick Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Mohead, Ashley Jean, $236,070 for .86 acre.
08/16/2023: 1016 McKittrick Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Silvera, Collette Anne, $260,265 for 1.78 acres.
08/17/2023: 60 Lazy Loop, Lugoff — Blizzard, Edward McNeil to Licata, Robert, $490,000 for 4.88 acres.
08/18/2023: 61 Leatherwood Drive, Lugoff — Lee, Wesley Ryan to Elswick, Teresa P., $270,000 for .35 acre.
08/18/2023: 1647 Dry Branch Road (portion), Lugoff — Epic Land LLC to Davis, Helen M., $55,000 for 4.05 acres.
08/18/2023: 13 Crockett Drive, Lugoff — Madi Investments LLC to Jansen, Franz Josef, $270,000 for .12 acre.
08/18/2023: 1462 Woodward Lane, Lugoff — Dowey, Henry to Dowey, Henry (life estate), $5 for 1.42 acres.
08/21/2023: 1520 Fort Jackson Road, Lugoff — Zapata, Nelson to Zapata, Nelson, $1 for .51 acre.
08/22/2023: 1335 Kellytown Road, Lugoff — Short, James Timothy to Poston Jr., James Thomas, $210,000 for 28 acres.
Rembert
08/15/2023: 1706-C Saxon Road, Rembert — Mitchell, Anna R. to Mitchell, Samuel Keene, $0 for 1 acre.
08/15/2023: 194 Red Bank Road, Rembert — Shirley III, Barniest B. to Shirley, Anne DuPont, $5 for 283.06 acres.
08/16/2023: 224 Red Band Road (portion), Rembert — DuPont, Anne A. to Watkins, Philip Wayne, $5 for 5.44 acres.
Ridgeway
08/17/2023: 1105 Mickle Lane, Ridgeway — Myles, Katie R. to Myles, Katie R. (life estate), $5 for 9.4 acres.