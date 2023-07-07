Last month, I traveled to Davenport, Iowa, for the funeral of a beloved family friend. If you’ve ever made a trip to Iowa, it’s not the easiest day of travel to say the least. Be that as it may, I would’ve journeyed much further than Iowa to pay my respects to our dear friend George Ohley, a/k/a “Geo.” Though, “friend” is actually not the right word to describe our relationship with Geo. “Family” is the more appropriate term. Of course, this includes his late wife Deb (a second mother to me), his four children, four daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren. We all consider each other as part of our families. Many of us can certainly understand these kinds of bonds. Yet there is another part to this narrative. It is the story of how two families living a thousand-miles apart forged an unlikely friendship.
It all started 45 years ago on a South Carolina beach. It would begin in the summer of 1978 when my father, Joe, suddenly took our house off the rental market. Unbeknownst to him, his actions would greatly disrupt another family’s vacation on Hilton Head Island. And as chance would have it, on a humid day in July, Joe would literally run in to the head of this family — Geo! Rumor would have it, the introductions between these two men may have started with a few expletives, and rightfully so. Just a few months prior, my father had pulled the rug out from under Geo and his family’s annual trip to this southern shore. It was most warranted. But it didn’t take long at this initial meeting, until handshakes and laughter were exchanged between these two men; the beginning of beautiful and unexpected friendship.
George would live his entire life of nearly 90 years in Iowa. Joe would also enjoy living for nearly as long as Geo, but in South Carolina. The two men would serve in different branches of our military and for the same amount of time. Each man would marry their sweethearts, and both would welcome four children in to the world. And in 1979, one year after they met, George and Joe would merge their families together beginning with annual trips to Hilton Head and other S.C. beaches. The summer trips would turn in to winter reunions. Our families would share in each other’s life’s milestones with weddings, holidays, retirements, and later funerals traveling to Iowa, South Carolina, and beyond. We shared our highs and lows including the untimely deaths of Geo’s beloved Deb, as well as our mother’s. George and Joe had created something special and their children knew it. It would be up to us to carry on this unique bond; to carry on the legacy of this remarkable friendship initiated 45 years ago.
I am forever grateful for the chance encounter between Joe and Geo. Their friendship has brought such immense joy to all our lives. Their bond, our bond, is an incredible reminder of what connects us as human beings — love for one another. “A man’s friendships are one of the best measures of his worth.” Fair to say, George and Joe left this earth as very wealthy men. Godspeed to these two friends!
Paula Joseph is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.