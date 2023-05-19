Camden and Lugoff-Elgin will both be represented by a player at the 2023 North-South Soccer Classic girls’ all-star game to be placed in Anderson on Saturday, June 17.
Selected to the South squad were Camden senior midfielder Mary-Ashton Blanks along with Lugoff-Elgin senior midfielder Lily Jackson. The 18-member South team is coached by K.C. Dunbaker from River Bluff High School.
Blanks helped the Lady Bulldogs to the Region 6-AAA crown and to a berth in the AAA Lower State semifinal match in which they lost to eventual state champion Waccamaw in overtime, 1-0. Blanks finished her final high school season with 21 goals and 16 assists for 58 points, which was third-best for a CHS squad which finished with a 19-2-1 record.
Jackson played a key role on a Lady Demons’ unit which finished third in Region 5-4A play and earned a first round 4A state playoff game. Blanks finished the 2023 season with 14 goals and 18 assists for 46 points, which was second-best for an L-E team which finished with an 11-10 record.