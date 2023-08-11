BETHUNE — Daniel Curtis Reynolds Sr., 65, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born May 25, 1958, in Bethune, S.C., he was the son of the late Alethia Missouri Reynolds and Sam DuBose. Mr. Reynolds was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1982. He also was a truck driver for Estes trucking company. Mr. Reynolds was a member of the Gospel Highlights group. He enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and piano, trucks, and being with his grandchildren.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his son, Daniel Reynolds Jr. (Jessica); daughters, Danielle Reynolds and LaShonda Oliver; brothers, Patrick Richardson (Patrya) and Anthony Richardson (Toyia); uncle, Alex Dubose; aunt, Hattie DuBose; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.