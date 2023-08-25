Fifteen Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) students were recognized for completing the requirements for the Medical Record Coding Certificate. Local students included:
Milalicia Joe of Bishopville
Melissa Kelley of Camden
Dalie Sims of Bishopville
CCTC's Medical Record Coding Certificate program is designed to prepare health information professionals who focus on medical record management with an emphasis on procedural and diagnostic coding for reimbursement of professional services performed in healthcare facilities. The program includes medical terminology, human disease process, pharmacology, medical billing, procedural and diagnostic coding and medical records regulations.
*****
Seven CCTC students were recognized for completing the requirements for the Pharmacy Technician Certificate. Local students included:
Hunter Arledge of Bishopville
Shaquana Blakney of Bishopville
Kailyn Mitchell of Camden
Amya Thrash of Camden
Isaiah Williams of Camden
CCTC's Pharmacy Technician Certificate curriculum is a formal academic training program that prepares individuals to become pharmacy technicians. These allied health professionals assist and support licensed pharmacists in preparing and dispensing medications and other health care products to patients. Under the direction of a pharmacist, the pharmacy technician performs pharmacy-related functions, in compliance with specific policies and procedures that provide optimal pharmaceutical care for their patients.
*****
Forty-one CCTC students were recognized for completing the requirements for the Associate Degree Nursing program. Local students included:
Taylor Conrad of Lugoff
Camri Gardner of Lugoff
Destiney Jackson of Lugoff
Andrea Roger of Camden
Riley Mae Sanner of Lugoff
Kaycee Witmore of Kershaw
*****
CCTC recently congratulated more than 30 students who were named to the Summer 2023 President's List for Full-Time Students. Local students included
William Broome of Lugoff
Floyd Catoe of Lugoff
Xavier Hunt of Elgin
Seth James of Bishopville
Lauren Keller of Camden
Izabella Martinez of Lugoff
Makensie Mcgee of Camden
Jimena Noyola of Cassatt
Hannah Potteiger of Camden
Abram Van Meter of Bishopville
Ashlynn Watts of Elgin
The President's List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term.
*****
CCTC also recently congratulated more than 40 students who were named to the Summer 2023 Dean's List. Local students included:
Hunter Arledge of Bishopville
Christy Belk of Camden
Dayton Brown of Bishopville
Shaena Chisholm of Bishopville
Dreshaun Clark of Bethune
Mason Copeland of Bishopville
Anna Courson of Camden
Keely Shaye Gerona of Kershaw
Tatyanna Himes of Lugoff
April Jones of Bishopville
Brandy Logan of Lugoff
Landry Martin of Camden
Ryan McLemore of Lugoff
Kailyn Mitchell of Camden
Brandon Reid of Camden
Andre Scriven of Camden
Matthew Simon of Bishopville
Thomas Thornton of Lugoff
Jamyah Williams of Bishopville
CCTC's Dean's List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term.
*****
CCTC also congratulated more than 150 students who were named to the Summer 2023 President's List for Part-Time students. Local students included:
Macy Ahtonen of Bishopville
Ashley Ardis of Bishopville
Jada Barnett of Elgin
Payton Barrett of Lugoff
Kendall Beck of Camden
Kaleb Berry of Rembert
Olivia Bishop of Camden
Spencer Blank of Camden
Rebecca Branham of Camden
Madison Brendle of Elgin
Alleigh Brown of Bishopville
James Catoe of Lugoff
Bailee Dixon of Elgin
Kenneth Farmer of Camden
Isabella Fisher of Lugoff
Darren Foxon of Camden
Logan Freeman of Camden
Kayla Garrett of Camden
Amanda Glover of Camden
Landon Hancock of Camden
Zechariah Haney of Lugoff
Jacob Harris of Camden
Tanya Hickey of Lugoff
Grace Hill of Lugoff
Emma Hill of Lugoff
Robert Hilton of Kershaw
Natalie James of Lugoff
Isaac Jones of Elgin
Jessica Jordan of Bishopville
Melissa Kelley of Camden
Camden Kimpton of Camden
Jacob Kinard of Elgin
Andrew Kirven of Bishopville
Madison Knoerr of Lugoff
Emma Lee of Elgin
Julia Lemonds of Elgin
Trenton Mathis of Lugoff
Spyro Mato of Camden
Jenna McCoy of Camden
Stella Miller of Camden
Brittany Neal of Bethune
Priya Patel of Camden
Marissa Player of Bishopville
Jordan Rabon of Camden
Isabella Rider of Camden
Olivia Ritchie of Cassatt
Nicholas Rovinski of Camden
Rhodesia Shepard of Lugoff
Angela Shirley of Camden
Danielle Singleton of Bishopville
Zachary Smith of Lugoff
Aiden Smith of Cassatt
Adden Stegner of Camden
Joel Stephens of Lugoff
Andrew Stevens of Elgin
Celeste Sullivan of Cassatt
Kayla Tention of Camden
Wyatt Thompson of Camden
Madison Thompson of Camden
Isabella Walker of Camden
Paul Watford of Rembert
Laina Williams of Elgin
Taylor Williams of Lugoff
Alexis Wilson of Bishopville
Kendal Wise of Lugoff
Avery Younghans of Camden
The Part-Time President's List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for the term.
*****
Finally, CCTC recently congratulated more than 100 students who were named to the Summer 2023 Dean's List for Part-Time Students.
Hilary Barker of Cassatt
Isabella Bennett of Camden
Cauthen Best of Camden
Makayla Cash of Camden
Ariana Cleverly of Lugoff
Morgan Craft of Lugoff
October Floyd of Cassatt
Samantha Goethe of Kershaw
Margaret Grumbach of Camden
Cole Hancock of Lugoff
Imani Herbin of Camden
Riley Horton of Camden
Justin Kelly of Cassatt
MacKenzie Lloyd of Rembert
Nellie Lominac of Camden
Mitchell Loudermilk of Elgin
Lacie McElveen of Bishopville
Lorena Mendez of Camden
Evan OBrian of Elgin
Erica Ott of Camden
Landon Parker of Bethune
Jay Patel of Lugoff
Coley Peake of Elgin
Carleton Pittman of Elgin
Anna Stephens of Bethune
Olivia Stinney of Bishopville
Kinley Warlick of Elgin
*****
Taylor Ashley, of Camden, recently graduated from Sam Houston State University in Texas, earning a Master of Science degree in criminal justice.