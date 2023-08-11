KCSO Logo

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:

Deputies responded to a Yorkshire Drive, Lugoff residence on the morning of Aug. 2 for a report of a male suspect unlawfully entering vehicles parked there. A man living at the home said he came outside around 7:30 a.m. that day to let his dog out and noticed what he described as a Black male suspect wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and red shorts walking around the front of his vehicle. He said the man then opened the door to his wife’s vehicle and got inside. The man said he yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot so fast he ran out of his black Nike slides, which were left on the sidewalk about 50 feet away from the parked vehicles. A neighbor reported witnessing the entire incident, and said the suspect cut between two houses on Yorkshire Drive, jumped a fence and either entered a garage or ran into the woods. Deputies cleared the garage and wooded area, but did not find anyone. Shortly thereafter, a woman began leaving for work and, when she opened her driver’s side door, noticed the center console was open and had been gone through. She reported that a debit card was taken from a sun visor.