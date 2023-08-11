The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following recent incidents:
Deputies responded to a Yorkshire Drive, Lugoff residence on the morning of Aug. 2 for a report of a male suspect unlawfully entering vehicles parked there. A man living at the home said he came outside around 7:30 a.m. that day to let his dog out and noticed what he described as a Black male suspect wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and red shorts walking around the front of his vehicle. He said the man then opened the door to his wife’s vehicle and got inside. The man said he yelled at the suspect, who fled on foot so fast he ran out of his black Nike slides, which were left on the sidewalk about 50 feet away from the parked vehicles. A neighbor reported witnessing the entire incident, and said the suspect cut between two houses on Yorkshire Drive, jumped a fence and either entered a garage or ran into the woods. Deputies cleared the garage and wooded area, but did not find anyone. Shortly thereafter, a woman began leaving for work and, when she opened her driver’s side door, noticed the center console was open and had been gone through. She reported that a debit card was taken from a sun visor.
A deputy sitting at the intersection of Beaver Dam Road and Robinson Town Road during a routine patrol in the Cassatt area on Aug. 4 spotted a red sedan with a black driver’s side door and “very dark” window tint pass them by on Robinson Town Road, straddling the center line and appearing to be driving over the posted speed limit. They also noticed, as it passed them, the back end of the car drop and the front end raise up. By the time the deputy got behind the vehicle, radar confirmed the vehicle was pulling away at 75 mph. After topped a hill, radar confirmed the vehicle was now traveling at 95 mph. The deputy activated their blue lights and siren. The last time the deputy was able to see the vehicle was near Robinson Town and Elliot roads. “Once the vehicle went around that turn, I never saw it again,” the deputy wrote in their report. At this point, the deputy was advised to terminate the pursuit, which they did, although they did continue without lights and siren to the next intersection at Old Georgetown Road to make sure the fleeing vehicle hadn’t wrecked.
Deputies charged a 38-year-old Elgin-area woman after having to respond twice in a short period of time to a West Street, Elgin home for trespassing. During the first encounter, the woman — who had allegedly stayed at the property for three days after repeatedly being told to leave — agreed to move her trash bags full of belongings to the roadside and sat there saying she would wait on someone to pick her up. Deputies left only to be called right back because she was yelling and arguing with the same residents again. This time, she was told she was being arrested for trespassing to which she simply responded, “No.” When deputies attempted to take her into custody, she allegedly began resisting by pulling away. They were able to place her into custody, however, and additionally found a clear pipe reportedly used to smoke narcotics. She was ultimately charged not only with trespassing, but possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Deputies responded to an Elliott Road, Cassatt residence on the morning of Aug. 4 in response to call by a couple living there that their son had seen a man siphoning gas out of one of their cars. They told deputies the man was carrying two orange gas cans and that when he saw their son, he took off running through the woods toward Beaver Dam Road. Their son told deputies that the man was wearing a camouflage mask covering almost his entire face, blue jeans and a blue shirt, and may have also been wearing a camouflage hat. It did not appear that the suspect had tampered with any other part of the vehicle, nor three other vehicles that were in the yard.
The KCSO is investigating a report that a man entered his ex-girlfriend’s home on Aug. 2 without being invited and at one point entered a room where a juvenile girl was getting ready to take a shower. The man allegedly kept looking at the unclothed girl and then left the room. When others in the home said they were calling 911, the man reportedly ran out of the house. An arrest had not been made as of Thursday morning. If the man is arrested, he could face charges of unlawful entry and voyeurism.
A deputy who was already on their way to a private recycling center took a call there on Aug. 4 in reference to a firearm found on the property. The manager said they found a 20-gauge shotgun in the scrap pile. The shotgun had been cut down at the barrel to approximately 12 inches and the butt stock and weapon itself were heavily rusted. A check of the firearm back at KCSO headquarters determined it was clear via the National Crime Information Center.
A woman reported on Aug. 3 that she and another person were at a gas station on White Pond Road near the I-20 Elgin exit when she heard someone call her name. She said when she turned, a man she recognized was standing next to a silver car and pointed a gun at her. She then said that another person exited the car and began putting gloves on. The investigation continues, including a review of the gas station’s security footage.
Sometime between July 3 and Aug. 3, someone unlawfully entered a Smyrl Circle, Camden home and stole a wallet, book bag, shoes and a jar full of change. The victim determined that whoever stole the items, ended up using her husband’s bank information to purchase a cell phone through Verizon and make other charges that her husband could not have made since he is hospitalized.
Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Kershaw-area man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, breaking his father’s glasses, during an argument that involved the younger man threatening to shoot a woman. Deputies charged the young man with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
With the assistance from the Department of Social Services, deputies removed five children from a home in which they were staying with one of their grandmothers on Aug. 1 due to the living conditions there and placed three of them with another grandmother and two of them with a close family friend.
A man living on Baron DeKalb Road north of Camden reported on Aug. 4 that he saw someone in his garage and, when the suspect spotted him, took off into the woods. The man said the suspect apparently stole a carburetor from an old truck in his driveway as well as a “head” for the motor of his tractor.
A Cassatt-area man reportedly accidentally shot himself in the hand while trying to clean a .22 caliber revolver on July 30. He was treated for a superficial wound at the scene, but also transported to an emergency room.
Someone broke out the driver’s side window of a white Dodge F-150 parked at a John Eddye Road, Cassatt residence and stole an envelope containing $4,000 cash from the center console on July 31.
A male suspect was caught on video surveillance at a Fairleaf Circle business off Bishopville Highway east of Camden stealing a tub from behind the business on July 31.
Sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, someone stole a yellow 2002 Honda VT750 motorcycle from where it was parked at a Kennedy Road, Lugoff residence.
Sometime during the last few months, someone entered a home on U.S. 1 North in Cassatt and took some tools from the garage, namely a chainsaw and weed trimmer.
Someone stole a lawn mower from a locked shed on K-Land Road in Lugoff by somehow removing the lock sometime between July 28 and 31.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving the accidental discharge of a firearm into a dwelling, assault and battery, breach of trust, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, driving under suspension, financial transaction card fraud, harassment, larceny, malicious injury to personal property, no driver’s license, obtaining money or property under false pretenses, overdose, scam, shoplifting, speeding, suicide attempts/threats, suspicious activity, and trespassing.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.