The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
08/23/2023: 2728 Mill Creek Road (portion of), Bethune — Mary Agnes Smith Family Limited Partnership to Calderon, Austin, $28,500 for 4.42 acres.
08/29/2023: 119 Pine Drive, Bethune — Kerjoy LLC to Taylor, Patricia, $5,000 for .67 acre.
Camden
07/31/2023: 1990 Rowe St., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Gray, Carolyn, $300,000 for .48 acre.
08/11/2023: 102 Foxwood Lane, Camden — Marti, Charles, et al, to Marti, Charles (trustee), $5 for 6.16 acres.
08/11/2023: 64 Favor Road, Camden — Lopez, Rossy B. and Jose Garcia to Gonzalez, Edgar, et al, $5,005 for 1.7 acres.
08/15/2023: 1804 Woodside Drive, Camden — Bethea, Thomas Edward to Bethea, Thomas Edward, $5 for one lot.
08/16/2023: 906 Wateree Blvd., Camden — Watkins, Catherine to Gibson, Jenna Ashley, $167,000 for one lot.
08/17/2023: 530 Knights Hill Road, Camden — Ely, Anthony W. to Aguilar, Lilian Ondina, $125,000 for one lot.
08/17/2023: 125 Rapid Run (portion of), Camden — Bock Construction Inc. to Butler, Stephen Hollis. $45,000 for .39 acre.
08/17/2023: 1218 Mill St., Camden — Price, Thomas W. to Nickleson, Mark, $400,000 for one lot.
08/18/2023: 414-D Friendship Road, Camden — Gary, Rodney K. to XP Holdings LLC, $5,000 for 1 acre.
08/18/2023: 263 Trapp Mill Branch Road, Camden — Smith, Larry D. and Betty S. to Smith, Larry D., $1 for 5.21 acres.
08/22/2023: 1608 Mill St., Camden — Ziemke, Suzanne DuBose to Ziemke, Suzanne DuBose, $5 for one lot.
08/22/2023: 1818 Gordon St., Camden — city of Camden to McCoy Family Partnership, $7,100 for one lot.
08/23/2023: 2012 Medfield Drive, Camden — VSP Charlotte LLC to Gardner, Mark A., $203,000 for one lot.
08/23/2023: 700 Cureton St., Camden — Joyner Sr., Christopher D. to Somerset, John Scott, $222,500 for one lot.
08/23/2023: 255 Precipice Road, Camden — Simmons, Ronald to Sanchez, Tizoc, $33,800 for 1.69 acres.
08/23/2023: 405 Alice Drive, Camden — Bailes Jr., William J. to Bailes Jr., William Joseph, $1 for one lot.
08/24/2023: 2027 Brewer Springs Road, Camden — Maness, Brian to King, Charles, $4,500 for one lot.
08/24/2023: 113 Wild Turkey Lane, Camden — Akey, Ronald G. and Paula R. to Akey, Paula R., $0 for .99 acre.
08/24/2023: 767 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Hall, Cassandra Sue to Evans, Danny Enis, $15,000 for .53 acre.
08/24/2023: 793 Old Stagecoach Road, Camden — Hall, Cassandra Sue to Cook, Melissa Ann, $20,000 for .82 acre.
08/25/2023: 510 Gary St., Camden — McKenney, Nathaniel to Turner, Carrie, $1 for one lot.
08/25/2023: 2214 Elkridge Drive, Camden — Radford, John Eugene to Bredesen, Steven C., $265,000 for one lot.
08/25/2023: 426 Lafayette Way, Camden — Taylor, Joshua R. to Hurley, Connie, $173,000 for one lot.
08/25/2023: 1830 Brook Drive, Camden — Falzone, Jennifer Lee to Williams, Ashley, $213,000 for one lot.
08/29/2023: 2453 Haile St. Ext., Camden — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to Homes & Land Investments LLC, $114,000 for .49 acre.
08/29/2023: 262 Seegars Mill Road, Camden — Hayes, Dee McCoy to McCreadie, Tristian A., $5 for one lot.
08/29/2023: 404 York St., Camden — Dinkins Gertrude to Wilkat LLC, $15,000 for one lot.
08/30/2023: 55 Foxwood Lane, Camden — Campbell, Mathew T. to Abbott, Melissa K., $750,000 for 9.97 acres.
Cassatt
08/02/2023: 1440 Elliott Hunter Road, Cassatt — Cricket Oaks LLC to Robelo, Elsa Aroi, $11,900 for 1.94 acres.
08/11/2023: 1570 Hall Road, Cassatt — Gardner, Mark to Gardner, Rebecca, $1 for 6.22 acres.
08/25/2023: 2040-A Old CC Road, Cassatt — Lee, Shirley B. to Ellerby, Robert, et al, $0 for 9 acres.
Elgin
06/01/2023: 1241 Surrey Lane, Elgin — Alred, Larry D. to Gleason, Dennis Gene, $315,000 for 1.04 acres.
08/07/2023: 1519 Chestnut Road, Elgin — Suarez, Sherley J. (life estate) to Reynolds, Carolyn Britt, $5 for .58 acre.
08/22/2023: 901 Dogwood Ave., Elgin — Asiatico, Patrick W. to Asiatico, William, $54,000 for .91 acre.
08/24/2023: 124 Ole Still Lane, Elgin — Gordon, Tracy L. to Gordon, Tracy L., $5 for .86 acre.
08/24/2023: 44 Bird Song Lane, Elgin — Moler, Gary D. to Keystone Custom Builders LLC, $35,000 for .38 acre.
08/29/2023: 1268 Sessions Road, Elgin — Tzerman, Jeffrey M. (master-in-equity) to McCoy, Cara, $95,521 for 1 acre.
Kershaw
08/15/2023: 2831 Old Georgetown Road West, Kershaw — Boggs, Larry and Delores to Boggs, Larry, $0 for 1.02 acres.
08/25/2023: 3368 Providence Road (a portion of, to be added to 3344 Providence Road), Kershaw — Phillips, Marjorie Kay to the Deacons of Providence Baptist Church, $1 for 2 acres.
08/25/2023: 17, 23 and 29 Random Tree Road, Kershaw — Varner, Joel David to Parker, Andrew M., $30,000 for a total of 3.1 acres.
Liberty Hill
08/22/2023: 2990 Wildlife Road, Liberty Hill — Tupelo Trace LLC to Strategic Land Holdings LLC, $746,700 for 199.12 acres.
Lugoff
07/21/2023: 149 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — Bentley, Marcus Tyrone to Bentley, Crystal, $10 for .23 acre.
08/11/2023: 215 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Branham III, Donald Hagood, $297,590 for .36 acre.
08/11/2023: 172 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Nettles, Sharon, $308,865 for .23 acre.
08/11/2023: 125 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Maggard Jr., James M., $279,340 for .23 acre.
08/11/2023: 18 Edgebrook Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Nugent, Ursula, $218,340 for .21 acre.
08/15/2023: 145 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Sanchez, Anderson, $245,000 for .23 acre.
08/17/2023: 206 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Tulley, Scott Robert, $274,500 for .23 acre.
08/17/2023: 1558 Kennedy Road, Lugoff — Bell, Roberta H. to Bell, Roberta, et al, $0 for 1.24 acres.
08/18/2023: 156 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Hart, Alexandra Lashae, $295,340 for .31 acre.
08/21/2023: 363 Cook Road, Lugoff — Brookland Enterprises LLC to King, Charles, $38,401 for one lot.
08/24/2023: 1128-A Spring Creek Road, Lugoff — Hernandez, Esdras Nau Segura to Hernandez, Esdras Nau Segura, $1 for 4.56 acres.
08/24/2023: 363 Cook Road, Lugoff — King, Charles to Maness, Brian, $10,700 for one lot.
08/24/2023: 74, 78, 82, 83, 86, 87, 91 and 94 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Lennar Carolinas LLC, $5 for a total of 4.78 acres.
08/28/2023: 2320-F Ridgeway Road, Lugoff — Orred, Teresa H. (trustee) to Childs, Christopher M. and Tammy B., $198,637 for 25.13 acres.
08/29/2023: 2320-F Ridgeway Road (portion of), Lugoff — Orred, Teresa H. (trustee) to Hill, Russell H. and Kristina G., $211,363 for 26.74 acres.
08/29/2023: 1040 McKittrick Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Wright, Kimberly Danielle, $248,865 for .86 acre.
08/29/2023: 1279 Kennedy Road, Lugoff — Beeker. Johnny and Lori to Beeker, Johnny, $1 for 2.08 acres.
Ridgeway
08/15/2023: 2107 Murphy Road, Ridgeway — Rees, Russell A. and Paula J. to Rees, Russell A., $10 for 7.66 acres.