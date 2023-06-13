Two Lugoff-Elgin High School students, Peyton Stanley and Lauren Haskell, recently won first place in a statewide competition sponsored by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and were awarded $250 each. For the competition, the two students collaborated to create a video encouraging students to take a stand against underaged drinking and drug use.
“We think teens should be more aware of how dangerous drug abuse can be,” Lauren said.
Her friend and classmate agreed.
“I don’t want my friends to be in the next news story,” Peyton said.
The two students collaborated to create a 40-second video warning their classmates of the consequences of drug and alcohol use.
“Their video spoke perfectly to the prompt questions and really inspired our panel of judges … that the video shared statistics youth need to be aware of,” MADD South Carolina Program Specialist Morgan Mays said.
Peyton and Laurens’ video will be shared on MADD’s social media accounts in its Power of You(th) presentations throughout South Carolina (Instagram: madd_southcarolina and Facebook: MADD South Carolina). Their video will also be entered in the National Grand Prize Contest review with other winning submissions from Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina.
“We honestly couldn’t believe that we won,” Peyton said. “We were doing it for fun, so when we found out we actually won, we started screaming and squealing.”