CAMDEN — Dorothy Louise Patterson Bair; “Dot,” “Mom,” “Nanny,” and “Mama Bair,” 90, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family at her daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Jim Wooten’s home in Valle Crucis, N.C., where she lived for many years while suffering from dementia.
Dot was born on April 18, 1933, in West End, N.C., to Daniel Archibald and Pearl Monroe Patterson. After graduating from West End High School in 1951, she moved to Banner Elk, N.C., where she attended and later graduated from Lees McRae College in 1953. She then moved to Florence, S.C., where she completed her Medical Technology degree at McLeod Hospital. She met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Bair, in Florence in 1955. They fell madly in love and married shortly after in 1956 and then moved to Camden, S.C. Dot and Bob were married for 56 years and had two daughters they were very proud of: Deborah Louise and Elizabeth “Libby” Ann, who they raised in Camden. Dot worked as a Laboratory Technician at Kershaw County Hospital for 49 years before she retired in 2005.
Dot loved her job. She loved her church. She loved to travel to the North Carolina mountains several times a year and to Edisto Island, S.C., where she enjoyed many family vacations and trips with friends. She loved to eat, to cook, spending time in her garden, to play piano, to watch baseball, quilting and sewing, and to spend time with dear friends and play her favorite card game, Bridge. Most importantly, she loved God and her family. She was passionate about helping others and she spent countless hours preparing meals for those in need. She was very proud of her church, First Baptist Church in Camden, S.C., where she was a member for many years. There, she volunteered in the Joy Class, made many costumes for the youth for their church plays, sang in the choir, and she played the piano. She and Bob traveled to Columbia many times to take friends and strangers, that quickly became friends, to receive their chemo treatments. She humbly led by example and truly lived a life of service. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Our precious Mom and Nanny is dearly loved and will be missed terribly by her family left behind. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in law, Elizabeth “Libby” and Jim Wooten; her adoring grandchildren, Shannon and husband. Matt Maness, and Ryan Wooten and loving partner, Emily; and her great-grandson who proudly carries her family name, “Monroe” Maness, and was lucky to have a special bond with his Nanny for three years.
She was Mama Bair to her best friend Leila’s son, Laverne, and wife Marianne McKenzie, and their children Lynn Williams, Brian Williams, and Matthew McKenzie, whom she loved very much.
Dot had many wonderful friends in Camden who were like family and were always there for her when needed. The McKenzies; JoAnn Hooper; The Wiltshires; The Elliots; Doris Campbell, and her special friend, Marillia, will never know how much they meant to our Mom and Nanny and how thankful she was for their friendship. We thank you all so much for all you have done over the years.
Dot is preceded in death by her mother and father, Pearl and Daniel Patterson; her beloved daughter, Deborah Louise Bair; her cherished husband, Robert “Bob” Bair; and her loving brother, Daniel Patterson. We know she is having such a joyful reunion with all her loved ones in heaven.
As a family, we are so proud to have had her in our lives and fortunate that we have so many wonderful memories. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend and she was loved by all who knew her.
A funeral for Dot was held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial following in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Philip Gerrald officiated. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember and honor Dot by loving one another and doing something kind to help others.
July 28, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.