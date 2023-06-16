On Saturday, June 24, the Kershaw County School District (KCSD) will host its second annual “Elevate 4K” event for incoming 4-year-old kindergarten students and their families at the Camden City Arena from 10 a.m. to noon.
The district received a Countdown to Kindergarten community partner grant from First Steps to go towards putting on this back-to-school transition event for the Kershaw County community.
“This community event provides resources to help our incoming 4K students ease their transition into school,” KCSD Elementary Education Director Ginger Catoe said. “We look forward to meeting our new 4K families and answering any questions that they may have about our district and our 4K program.”
During the event, all 4K students will receive a book bag, school supplies, books, healthy snacks and reading materials. The school district and community partners and sponsors will also have tables set up with information and giveaways for families, including First Steps, Mid Carolina Credit Union, the United Way of Kershaw County, the Kershaw County Public Library, and many more.
Students will have a chance to play games, get their face painted, and win door prizes.