As long-time readers know, even as I creep toward 60, I still play computer role-playing games, or RPGs. I’ve written about this before, explaining that some games are better than TV shows and movies and that, when written and plotted well, can actually teach us a bit about making choices that matter.

I started playing computer games when I was very young. The first ones were text-based games that were like souped-up choose your own adventure books. As the years went by and graphics improved, companies started making games that began to look more like the ones we see today. The Might and Magic series was an early entry for me, followed by Baldur’s Gate, which was based on Dungeons & Dragons rule sets. You could create your own characters, make them look a certain way, give them various attributes and then go on your quest, interacting with fictional teammates and NPCs (non-playable characters, meaning you have no control over them).

