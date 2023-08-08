As long-time readers know, even as I creep toward 60, I still play computer role-playing games, or RPGs. I’ve written about this before, explaining that some games are better than TV shows and movies and that, when written and plotted well, can actually teach us a bit about making choices that matter.
I started playing computer games when I was very young. The first ones were text-based games that were like souped-up choose your own adventure books. As the years went by and graphics improved, companies started making games that began to look more like the ones we see today. The Might and Magic series was an early entry for me, followed by Baldur’s Gate, which was based on Dungeons & Dragons rule sets. You could create your own characters, make them look a certain way, give them various attributes and then go on your quest, interacting with fictional teammates and NPCs (non-playable characters, meaning you have no control over them).
Then, in 2009, Bioware and Electronic Arts (EA) put out Dragon Age: Origins. It was, pardon the pun, a game changer: Not only could you create your character and interact with others, you could make those choices I talked about — the ones that mattered, the ones that changed the way characters interacted with you, the way the story progressed and even how it ended.
It was also the first game I played that was rated “M,” for mature. “M” games are developed for, marketed to, and meant to be played by those 17 years of age and older. Not only do they contain foul language and graphic violence, there is nudity and some “sex” scenes, although the best games actually leave that to “fade-to-black” sequences so it can be in your head, not explicit on the screen.
Contrary to popular belief, such games aren’t popular because of these attributes, despite some of what you’ll see on social media. It’s the stories and character development that matter and most of us would be fine playing them if there wasn’t a stitch of nudity or even a hint of sex. That there are such attributes can add to the fun if you’re a free spirit about such things, but if that’s not your thing, OK.
Dragon Age: Origins was followed in 2011 with Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition, in 2014. A new one, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is supposed to come out next April.
As for the relationships themselves, nudity or not, they run the gamut from straight to queer. There are some characters who want nothing to do with you romantically unless you’re straight. There are some who will act the same way if you’re not the same gender they are. There are a few characters who don’t care what orientation — or even species — you fit. The romances in Dragon Age: Inquisition are some of the best I’ve ever seen and — remember, RPG means role playing game; it’s not real — I’ve played all the different character types. Some of them are silly, some of them are sweep-me-off-my-feet romantic, and at least one is tragic beyond belief.
This, however, brings me back to the Baldur’s Gate series. There have been various iterations over the years, but last Thursday, Larian Studios released what I consider the first true sequel in years, Baldur’s Gate III, and is it ever making news.
When this received an “M” rating, they weren’t kidding around. I haven’t purchased it yet and, therefore, haven’t played it yet, but from a lot of the publicity surrounding it, they have upped the ante when it comes to maturity: There is a “hide clothes” option when creating your character. It really should read “hide all clothes.”
You can see the naughty bits?! You can choose naughty bits??!! And the sex is … more defined, shall we say?
Even from my rather liberal point of view, this is a bit much. Not that it’ll stop me from checking out the game — I’m more interested in the different character combinations, interactions and plot — but thank goodness “hide clothes” isn’t the default, eh?
Several important things to keep in mind here: 1) These are “M” games. They are developed expressly with that in mind. If you aren’t into what they have to offer, don’t buy it. No one’s forcing you to spend your money to play them. 2) These are “M” games. They are not meant to be played by anyone under the age of 17 (frankly, I would argue 18). If you catch your 16 and under kid downloading or playing one, take over and delete it. If you haven’t already, put age controls in place so they can’t download it in the first place. 3) These are “M” games. Even if you skip the romantic parts, be warned: you’re still bound to see at least partial nudity in some way, usually in the form of a demonic enemy or encounters involving other characters.
Remember, in RPGs, you’re in control. You make the decision on playing the way you’re most comfortable — or not at all.
(Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)