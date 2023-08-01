Manager touts strides made by L-EWA
With the annual meeting of the Lugoff-Elgin Water Authority approximately a month and a half away, L-EWA General Manager Mike Hancock says there’ll be plenty of positive news to share with tapholders.
To counter what Hancock and the majority of the L-EWA board of directors refer to as “misinformation” about the system they say has been disseminated by some individuals, a newsletter is currently being prepared for distribution to tapholders prior to the Sept. 15 annual meeting.
In a recent interview, Hancock discussed the good news about the L-EWA that has been somewhat overshadowed by the controversy surrounding it in the past several months.
“I’m real proud of what’s gone on here. I think we’ve made some specific accomplishments, myself,” the general manager said.
Since he was hired in late September 1997, Hancock said the L-EWA has:
• Reorganized its finances.
• Established board and water authority policy manuals.
• Prepared its own budget instead of having the L-EWA’s engineering firm prepare it.
• Purchased new equipment.
• Installed a security system.
• Provided employees with their first-ever Christmas bonus.
• Move to become more involved in the community.
• Purchase land for possible future expansions of its water filter plant.
• Made plans to purchase a new computer system.
• Gotten legislation passed to expand its service territory.
• Developed a construction standards manual for developers.
• Taken action to publish the newsletter to be distributed to quarterly to tapholders.
“And all of this either has taken place or will take place without a rate increase,” Hancock pointed out.
Prior to his hiring, the L-EWA had experienced some difficulty, including a $9,000 embezzlement, he said.
Former Builders execs to head new Landair division
Three former Builders Transport manager who resigned from the failing company in July have joined another force in the transportation industry.
John Morris, Michael Davis, and Greg Smith have joined Landair Transport, a Greenville, Tenn.-based transportation company, to help launch Landair’s new Dedicated Services Division.
Morris, who was president of Builders’ dedicated fleet, along with colleagues Davis and Smith — both former Builders Transport vice presidents — will head up the new division.
“We started with Landair (on) July 13,” Davis said. “We will be doing much of the same sort of work with Landiar that we were doing at Builders — logistics and transportation.”
The three will be working out of a regional office for Landair here in Camdden.
The addition of Morris, Davis and Smith is part of an expansion trend currently being pursued by Landair. The dedicated fleet operation is a new addition.
“We are excited about the opportunity we have to achieve a leadership in position in dedicated services, and are pleased that these men have elected to join the Landair,” Landair President and Chief Operating Officer Eddie Brown said.
Youth set sail on 4-H20 voyage -- Learning and fun are compatible terms for a lot people, youngsters especially.
But the youth who participated in the 4-H20 Pontoon Classroom were the exception to the rule. Developed by the Clemson Extension Service and the Keep America Beautiful program, and partnered with the Wateree Homeowners Association, the week-long pontoon classroom was a way for 52 youngsters between the ages of 9 and 14 to learn about their lake environment and have while doing it.
“The crux of the program is environmental awareness and teaching the kids the importance of being good stewards of the environment,” Clemson Extension Group Leader Lansing Brewer said. “But we design activities so that the kids have fun while learning.
In its fourth summer, the program, which is held at the lakeside home of Ace and Jo Young, brings summer camp to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to go to one and focuses on environmental issues such as pollution and what each individual can do to reduce the spread of it.
To make it fun, the group leaders — Brewer, Doris McGougan, Robert and Gail Aldrich, and John Kelly — combined science with fun activities so that the youngsters didn’t even realize how much they were learning. The youth learned to test the water with an instrument known as a secci disc, a devise that measures the water clarity, to tell whether the lake is healthy or polluted.
They went on an all-day canoe trip one day and a pontoon boat every day, except for the day of the canoe trip, to various places around Lake Wateree to learn about the lake’s history and the dangers posed by its users.
One boat trip included going out to Island 4 where the youngsters [appeared] disgusted by the amount of garbage that people left on the small island.
They also learned about teamwork. At the beginning of camp, the youth were divided into four groups and alternated with four activities designed to them teamwork, environmental and ecosystemic awareness, and science.