L-EWA named best system — Water customers in the West Wateree can rest easy knowing they’re being served by the best water authority of its size in the state.
General Manager Mike Hancock announced at a board meeting Thursday that the Lugoff-Elgin Water Authority recently was named Water System of the Year by the South Carolina Rural Water Association for systems with between 1,001 and 5,000 customers
The authority serves more than 4,700 residential and industrial customers with more than 80 miles of water lines.
Hancock said the award validates all the hard work the authority has done in the past year.
“I’m very proud of our organization and the all the hard work of the board members and employees,” he said.
The award was based on an evaluation of the authority’s activities in customer service, economic development, and infrastructure improvements, according to a release from the authority.
During the past year, the authority issued $10 million worth of bonds, which allowed it to pay off loans, lower its annual debt service payments, and fund a number of projects.
Included in the projects were an upgrade of the water treatment plant on Lake Wateree and construction of new water lines on the west side of the lake to serve 265 new customers. Not only wiull the new lines ensure a reliable source of clean, safe drinking water, but they also allow those customers to have fire protection for the first time.
Bethune Town Council steps up support of charter school — Bethune Town Council expressed its support of the Bethune Charter School during Thursday night’s regular meeting.
Mayor Carlisle Davis read a letter from the school’s board of trustees in which it sought the town’s support.
“There should be a partnership between school and citizens of Bethune,” the letter read. “The school is vital to the town in retaining the population, attracting new residents, and enticing businesses to locate in this area.”
The latter compared supporting the school to caring for a flower.
“When a flower is planted,” the letter continued, “it needs rain, fertilizer and care. If not, it will die. It needs to be nurtured by the people this town.”
The letter concluded, “As the elected leaders of this town, we ask you to make having a strong, viable school system in this town as one of the most important goals of this town.”
After reading the letter, David said, “They need more support. I think we should give it all we can.”
Councilwoman Nancy Graham expressed some concern over how to suport the school, and Councilman Lee Allen Smith said, “It is a tough proposition to keep a school open if not one wants to go.”
Smith and the rest of council agreed that enrollment has dropped at the charter school. It needed 85 students to open, but needs 120 students to say open, otherwise the facility must seek grants to stay viable.
When Bethune High School was closed, most Bethune students chose to attend North Central High School.
Davis pointed out that it “wouldn’t cost a dime to send students to the school, but they (parents) keep sending kids to others.”
Council agreed to try to find ways of promoting the school and increasing enrollment.
Lugoff fire station shaping up — the new Lugoff Fire Department is taking shape behind the current facility on U.S. 1, and Chief Steve McIntyre hopes to move in by this fall with a few new volunteers.
Currently, the department has about 35 volunteers in addition to its paid staff of four, including a chief and three lieutenant engineers.
McIntyre said the department is in a recruitment/retention program and is accepting applications. He said he hopes to gain at least 12 to 15 additional volunteer firefighters initially.
Another goal is to increase the paid staff to seven members, which he hopes to accomplish by the 2003-2004 fiscal year by adding one more paid member each year. That will allow the department to have two staff members on duty 24 hours every day, McIntyre said.
The department to house all those extra facilities is coming along a little behind schedule, McIntyre said. He said the concrete pad has been poured, a good portion of the steel work is up and some o fthe exterior brick laying has been done.
Editor’s note: The remainder of the story reported that the initial move-in date was to be Aug. 9, 2000, but was then moved to September or October 1999. Construction of the 14,000-square-foot facility started in December 1999, at a cost of $875,000.
County crops suffering severe drought damage; community one of 44 declared disaster areas — Kershaw County, as well as 43 other counties in South Carolina, have been declared disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
With this designation, farmers in the state are eligible to apply for low-interest USDA emergency loans.
“In 1998, when Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman and I toured South Carolina’s drought-stricken areas, the secretary recognized the dire need of our farmers,” said U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings, who announced the disaster area designation. “He continues to help South Carolina’s farmers and once again has taken this much-needed step to help them obtain financial assistance to offset the poor growing season. While I would prefer to aid our farmers with direct assistance, these loans will help South Carolina farmers until Congress can pass substantial agriculture reform.”
Farmers in eligible counties have eight months to apply for the loans to help cover part of their actual losses. Each loan application is considered on its own merits, taking into account the extent of the losses, security available, repayment ability and other eligibility requirements.
It was just last month that the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) upgraded the county’s drought status to the moderate level — the second of four levels of drought. Then, Kershaw County’s rainfall level was already far behind the normal level — 15 to 19 inches behind for a two-year period, in fact.
Last month, Gov. Jim Hodges wrote to Secretary Glickman requesting a disaster designation for 39 South Carolina counties after the losses they endured due to the drought and excessive heat since Jan. 1 of this year.